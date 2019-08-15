A monstrous weekend for local outdoor enthusiasts includes the biggest monstrosity of them all.
Floatzilla is the world's largest paddlesport festival on the nation's greatest river.
The 10th anniversary of River Action's massive undertaking is making another Guinness World-Record attempt Saturday at Lake Potter in Rock Island's Sunset Park.
All paddle crafts are welcome to participate on the Mississippi River free of barge traffic, but only non-inflatable kayaks and canoes count in the record bid. Vessels are available to rent by visiting riveraction.org/floatzilla/rentals.
Online registration is offered until launch time Saturday at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are available at packet pickup 5-7 tonight at the TaxSlayer Center or at any of the five launch sites Saturday.
The longest journey, a 6.5-mile paddle, offers launches from 8-10 a.m. at either Moline's Bass Street YMCA or Bettendorf's Leach Park.
A 5-mile paddle launches between 9 and 10:30 a.m. from Davenport's Lindsay Park Yacht Club.
Davenport's Marquette Street Landing (2-mile paddle from 9-11:30 a.m.) and Lake Potter (all day) are the other launch sites with the rallying point at 2:30 p.m. The current record is 3,150 for largest flotilla.
Registration includes an event t-shirt, commemorative boat sticker, event wrist band, free parking and use of a shuttle bus to the launch sites. The party atmosphere at the rallying point includes live music and food and drink vendors.
For more information, visit floatzilla.org or contact Noah Truesdell at ntruesdell@riveraction.org.
Also Saturday: The fundraising road race for Quad City Crime Stoppers is at 8 a.m. at Bass Street Landing in downtown Moline. The Kids' fun runs of a mile (9 a.m.) and quarter-mile (9:15 a.m.) follow the 5K.
Registration is available until race time at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup today (2-7 p.m.) at the Stoney Creek Inn or on-site race morning (6:30-7:30). Police, fire and first responders receive discounted registration.
All kids 12-and-under registered before 7 tonight are eligible for a drawing to receive one of the 100 new bikes given away on race day.
The post-race party includes food, fun and music.
For any questions, email qccrimestoppers5k@gmail.com.
Also Sunday: The Du State Du again combines cycling and running at Andalusia's Loud Thunder Forest Preserve starting at 8 a.m. The event consists of a 15-mile bike ride sandwiched between a pair of 2-mile runs. Competition is split between individuals and 2-person teams using one runner and one cyclist.
Included in the team competition is a special parent/child division that includes grandparents. The child must be 12 and under.
A Fat Tire Division also is offered for bike tires a minimum 1.9 inches.
Online registration is offered through Saturday morning at GetMeRegistered.com.
Packet pickup and walk-up sign-ups are 6-7:30 race morning.
Post-race refreshments are provided. Awards include $100 each to the top male and female and cash prizes to, among others, the top team.
For more details, call Claudia Brewer (563-508-1674) or the Cornbelt Running Club (563-324-2250).
Also this weekend: The inaugural Mississippi Mudder is 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Coal Valley's Case Creek Obstacles. The 3-mile adventure run offers more than 30 obstacles over rugged terrain.
Sign up through midnight tonight at GetMeRegistered.com.
The North Scott Rotary fundraiser benefits area youth via grants from the organization.
For more information, visit mississippimudder.com, email info@mississippimudder.com or call Nikki Dillon (563-370-7775) or Ryan Varner (563-559-0028).
Email bag: The monthly hike for Friends of the Hennepin Canal is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The group is meeting at the Geneseo Campground for a 3.5-mile jaunt. For more, visit friends-hennepin-canal.org, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org or call Ed Herrmann at 815-664-2403. ... Muscatine's annual Watermelon Stampede is at 8 a.m. Saturday. A 10K and 5K are offered in the downtown event. For more, call Dell Wagner at 563-299-3309.