Built around the annual bi-state battle for bragging rights, the Tug Fest takes over the downtowns of both Port Byron and LeClaire this weekend.
Besides the local tug-of-war tradition Saturday, the festivals in both communities include a kids' carnival, live music and fireworks.
A 5K also runs Saturday morning starting at 8:30 from Mindfire (126 S. Cody) in LeClaire. A 1-mile run/walk is included.
Registration is available online through the race start at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup Saturday from 7-7:45 a.m. at the start/finish line.
All participants receive an event shirt and free Saturday admission to the Tug Fest. Food and refreshments will be offered at the finish line. The top male and female, and top three in a dozen age groups each earn awards.
For more information, call Sue Miller (312-758-8583) or visit tugfest.com.
Also Saturday: Fulton hosts the Do or Dye Color Run. A kids' race starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday on the bike path in front of the Fulton Corp.
Walk-up registration opens at 9 a.m. race morning. Late sign-ups are not guaranteed a shirt. For more details, visit cityoffulton.us.
Also this weekend: Nearby Durant's Dusk Hustle is at 7 tonight in the Iowa town's Jaycee Park. A free 6-and-under kids' race and 1-mile fun run precede the 5K.
Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup starting at 5 p.m. T-shirts subject to availability for late registration. Refreshments available after the races.
Awards include medals and a special prize to the top 5K finishers, and Carnival ride tickets to the mile run winners.
Proceeds from the race benefit the Durant High and Junior High Cross Country Program.
Upcoming: The Black Hawk Hiking Club's annual End of Summer Overnight is Aug. 23-25 at Pinicon Ride Park in Central City, Iowa. The 925-acre park along the Wapsipinicon River has long been admired for its scenic natural beauty. The hilly, heavily wooded area is a popular destination for the outdoor enthusiast.
Tent and camper camping is available, as well as modern cabins. Reservations can be made through mycountyparks.com. Canoes and kayaks also are available to rent.
For more information, call Cheryl Bivens at 309-269-8574.