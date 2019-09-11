Prep boys' golf
Alleman 165, Mon-Rose 181: Alleman's Luke Lofgren shot an even-par 35 on the front 9 of Gibson Woods to earn medalist honors by seven strokes. Billy Taylor was runner-up for the Pioneers with a 42 in the road dual win as Alleman improved to 5-0. Blake Cunningham led Mon-Rose with a 43.
Fulton's Schrader medalist at E-P tri: Fulton's Andrew Schrader shot a 38 to take individual honors at Prophet Hills, helping the Steamers win the triangular with a 170 score to top Rockridge (175) and Erie-Prophetstown (183). Dan O'Neil (41) and Drew Hall (42) led Rockridge and Bryce Rosenow led E-P with a 42.
Bumann medalist at Ridgewood tri: Ridgewood's Thomas Bumann shot a 35 to earn medalist, helping his team to the triangular victory with a collective 167 at its home Valley View Club course. Ganon Greenman (41), Bill Bumann (44), and Wiley Hart (47) rounded out the Spartans' top four. Williamsfield (181) and Stark County (223) also competed.
Mid-County 169, Knoxville 185: Trey Rogers fired a 4-over 39 on the Oak Run Golf Course back nine to pace the Mid-County dual victory.
Prep girls' golf
Rock Island triangular: Rock Island's Bailey Tripilas fired a 42 at the par-32 Saukie Golf Course to earn medalist honors. However, the Rocks were unable to field a team score because of a WD that left them with just four players. That left United topping Sherrard 191-259 for team honors. Paige McKeown's 46 led the Red Storm.
Prep girls' tennis
Moline 3, Geneseo 2: The Maroons won their second dual of the season behind two singles wins and a No. 1 doubles victory. In No. 1 singles, Moline's Monika Birski defeated Chloe Adams 6-1, 6-0. Kate Schaecter was a 6-1, 6-0 winner for the Maroons over Laney Dunker. In No. 1 doubles, Moline's Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson topped Geneseo's 1A state doubles qualifiers from last season, Emma Dunker and Mary Thomas, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles wins for Geneseo came from the duos of Alli Miller/Ava Bieneman and Ali Craig/Emma Claeys.
Amateur golf
Locals at state women's am: With a two-day total of 175, Coal Valley's Rosalie Barnet is in 21st place at the 50th Illinois Senior Women's Amateur Championship being held at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Barnet carded rounds of 89-86. Also, Moline's Joyce Aller opened with rounds of 118-121 and was in 104th place. Lincoln's Jan Bowers (80-76—156) had a one-stroke lead on the field.
College women's soccer
Augustana 1, UW-Platteville 0: Maeve Sheridan's goal in the 23rd minute, assisted by Allison Harvey, made the difference as Augustana improved to 3-0 following the home win. The Vikings out-shot the Pioneers 14-2, with Augie keeper Sydney Ion posting the shutout with one save. UWP fell to 0-1-1.