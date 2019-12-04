LOCAL TENNIS
Coal Valley's Patrick finishes 8th at indoor championships: Nicholas Patrick, a 7th-grader at Seton Catholic, finished 8th Monday in the USTA Boys' 12 National Indoor Championships in Flushing Meadows, NY, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the site of the US Open.
Patrick, seeded sixth in singles, won 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 16 before falling 6-2, 6-4 to top-seeded Jagger Leach, the son of former women's pro Lindsay Davenport. Patrick won 6-0, 6-2 in the Bronze Draw.
In doubles, Patrick and his partner, seeded sixth, reached the quarterfinals before falling 9-7 to the No. 1 seed.
Patrick next competes at the Orange Bowl International Tournament in Coral Gables, Fla., from Dec. 13-20. The tourney features the top boys 12-and-under players in the world.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Geneseo's Himmelman earns First Team at Illinois State: Geneseo grad and Illinois State junior offensive tackle Drew Himmelman earned All-MVC First Team and All-Academic honors. Himmelman, a two-time MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week, has started all 12 games at left tackle for the Redbirds, who boast the league's leading rusher in James Robinson. Himmelman even caught a pass to convert a PAT for two earlier this season.
PREP BASKETBALL
Rocky boys ranked 8th in 3A; Riverdale girls 5th in 2A: The Rock Island boys (3-1) made their AP Poll debut at No. 8 in the Class 3A poll as the only metro team to be ranked. Geneseo is also receiving votes in 3A. Wethersfield (3-2) is No. 9 in 1A with Annawan receiving votes.
The Riverdale girls (4-0) are No. 5 in Class 2A, with Moline (4A), Rock Island (3A) and Geneseo (3A) receiving votes.
PREP BOYS' BOWLING
Geneseo 3273, Rock Island 2832: The Maple Leafs earned a dual win at Backyard Bowl in Milan as the Rocky team competed for the first time. Geneseo's Tyler Durnell and RI's Austin Muller matched the high game of 245 and Durnell's 636 was high three-game series. Muller led the Rocks with a 589 series.
PREP WRESTLING
Alleman 42, Rockridge 40: The dual at Rockridge went to the wire after starting at 145 pounds. Rockridge's 138-pounder Dallas Krueger earned the Rockets' seventh victory with a 12-3 major decision in what was one of only three matches not to end by fall. Rockridge had pins from Tyler Thiem (113) Nolan Throne (145), Peyton Locke (152), Hunter Locke (170), and Colby Lape (195).Alleman's Jaimie Diaz (120), Gage Mowry (126), Billy Taylor (132), Jack Patting (160), Eli Denton (220), and Roberto Torres (285) had pins.
Sherrard wins twice: The Sherrard Tigers beat Fulton 37-33 and St. Bede 42-24 in a double dual. Austin Fratzke (132), Andrew Ryckengham (160), Rhett Frere (182), Gavyn White (195) and Josh Bynum (220) all won with two pins. Outside of five double-forfeits, 18 of the night's 23 matches were decided by fall.
COLLEGE MEN'S HOOPS
St. Ambrose 82, Lincoln College 73: St. Ambrose closed the first half on a 16-4 run and Lincoln never got closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Fighting Bees bounced back from their loss to Mount Marty on Saturday.
Michael Williams led the Bees (9-2) with 22 points, including going 11-14 from the free throw line. John Kerr added a double-double for St. Ambrose with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kerr is now six points from 1,000 for his career. Jake Meeske (12) and Isaiah Harvey (11) also scored in double figures for the Bees.
Trayvon Taylor led Lincoln with 19 points, but his 2-11 effort from 3-point range was emblematic of his team's struggles beyond the arc. St. Ambrose held Lincoln to 21.9% from 3-point range.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS
Wheaton 84, Augustana 80: Trailing by as many 18 points early in the fourth quarter, a furious Vikings rally came up short as Lex Jones drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final score look closer against the 7-2, 1-0 Thunder. Jones led the Vikings (4-5, 0-1 CCIW) with 25 points and finished the double-double with 10 rebounds. Rock Island's Lauren Hall added 14 for the Vikings and Mia Lambert and Macy Beinborn (4-for-6 on 3-pointers to lead Augie's 14-of-22 effort behind the arc) each added a dozen. Wheaton scored the first 12 points of the game and never trailed, leading by as many as 22 in the third quarter.
Indiana South Bend 68, St. Ambrose 60: Jamie Martens scored 16 points but it wasn't enough as the Fighting Bees fell to No. 24 Indiana South Bend. St. Ambrose (4-6, 4-3 CCAC) trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter and never managed to cut the lead to a single possession in the back-and-forth frame. Poor shooting haunted the Queen Bees as outside of Martens the rest of the team shot 32%. Gabrielle Koelker added 10 points and Madi Epperson scored 10 off the bench for SAU. Kylie Wroblewski grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.