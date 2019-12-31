2019 was quite a year in Quad-Cities sports

Another year is already behind us and once again, the Quad-Cities was blessed with tremendous team and individual accomplishments in the last 12 months.
From all levels of sports — local preps to college to the minor leagues to the highest level of professional ranks, the success stories were numerous.
Here is a brief look at the top stories for the 2019 calendar year, in no particular order:
Just Brea
Brea Beal finished her high school basketball career at Rock Island last winter with not only 40 straight Western Big 6 Conference victories but as the most decorated player in the history of Illinois girls basketball.
She was named the state’s Ms. Basketball and also the Gatorade Player of the Year for the third year in a row, finishing her senior season with averages of 26 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists while leading the Rocks to a 30-2 record. She was ranked the No. 11 prospect in the country and became the first Quad-Cities player to participate in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game.
She is off to a strong start in her college career at South Carolina. She has started every game for the No. 5-ranked Gamecocks this season, averaging 6.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
JDC thrills again
The John Deere Classic has a long history of having first-time winners on the PGA Tour, and Dylan Frittelli helped perpetuate that legacy. The 29-year-old South African became the 23rd first-time winner of the JDC with a two-stroke victory in July at TPC Deere Run. Frittelli shot a 64 in the final round to hold off Russell Henley, who registered the best final-round score in the history of the tournament with a 10-under 61.
Frittelli came into the JDC ranked 133rd in the Official World Golf Rankings but he did not make a bogey in the final 44 holes of the tournament to walk away with the $1,080,000 winner's check as well as the coveted bronze buck trophy and a John Deere Gator.
Just over three months later, tournament officials announced they had another record-breaking year in the books. Through the off-the-charts Birdies For Charity program, the PGA Tour event donated $13,819,154 for 542 organizations, including a 7.25% bonus chipped in by the tournament. That pushed the tournament's charitable contributions over the $120 million mark.
To cap a terrific season, JDC officials were honored to accept two “Best Of” awards from the PGA Tour during the organization's annual meeting. The JDC won for “Best Title Sponsor Integration” for the second consecutive year and for “Most Engaged Community” for a record seventh time, and the fourth time in the last five years. The JDC was also one of three finalists for “Tournament of the Year.”
QC River Bandits high and dry
Dave Heller, the long-time owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits, along with his staff dealt with multiple major challenges during the year.
First, a series of floods caused his team to miss dozens of home dates early in the season. It was not able to play a home game until April 26. Then, after playing two games at Modern Woodmen Park, it was displaced by floodwater for another month, playing games at five alternate sites. The Bandits still managed to win the first-half championship of the Midwest League’s Western Division and finish with a 79-57 record.
After the season, reports surfaced that the Bandits might be on a list of 42 minor-league franchises that could be contracted as part of a proposal by Major League Baseball to overhaul player development operations. Politicians at both the state and national level have voiced objections to the contraction plan, and Heller has vowed that minor league baseball will stay in the Quad-Cities.
Madison's marks
Despite struggling early in the year, the Rock Island native eventually managed to win two WTA tournaments, the fourth and fifth wins of her pro career, and finished the year as the 13th-ranked women’s singles player in the world.
After reuniting with former coach Juan Todero, Keys claimed the first WTA clay court championship of her career at the Charleston Open, defeating Caroline Wozniacki for the first time ever in the finals. She later defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova in the finals of the Cincinnati Open, notching the first Premier 5 title of her career.
That victory briefly moved the 24-year-old into the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in more than a year.
College hoops highlights
Ethan Happ, Tyler Hall and Nicholas Baer, three former Quad-Cities prep basketball standouts, finished their collegiate hoops careers and left their own legacies at three NCAA Division I programs.
Happ, the former Rockridge High School star, completed his college career at Wisconsin in March, but he left his handprints all over the Badgers’ record book. Happ, who started all 139 games during his Wisconsin career, finished as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds and blocked shots, became the first Big Ten player in 35 years to finish with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds and was one of only six players ever to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assists. As a senior, he not only made first team All-Big Ten for the third time but also was a consensus second-team All-American and won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pete Newell Big Man Awards. Happ signed in July to play for Olympiacos of the Greek EuroLeague but is currently on loan to Vanoli Cremona in Italy.
Baer, a former Bettendorf prep, completed his college career as one of the most popular players in recent University of Iowa basketball history and hoped to possibly catch on with a professional team overseas. He ended up with something even better, signing a free agent contract to play for Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate in the NBA’s G League. Baer, who first arrived at Iowa as a walk-on, ended his college career on a high note. He led the Hawkeyes back to the NCAA tournament, became the first Iowa player to amass more than 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocked shots and 100 3-point field goals, and won the coveted Chris Street Award.
Hall, a former Rock Island High School prep, found his home for four seasons at Montana State and became one of the most decorated Bobcats in program history. His career started by being named Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year. He finished it with a league record 2,518 points and a first-team Big Sky honor. He ranks ninth all-time in 3-pointers made (431) in NCAA Division I history. He turned those accolades into being the fourth overall pick in the NBA G League draft, signing with the Westchester Knicks.
Ring collector
Matt Brill, a former Moline High School standout baseball player, made the most of his chances with three minor league baseball teams this past summer to earn three championship rings.
Brill started the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks' high-Class A Visalia team, and that club went on to win the California League title. A month into the season he was promoted to Class AA Jackson, and the Generals won the Southern League crown in late September. He was then sent to the Fall League and his Salt River team won the season championship.
"It has been a great year," said Brill. "For sure, 2019 has been very good to me. It has been a ton of fun and these are memories none of us can ever take away."
Jones just misses title
Augustana wrestler Adarios Jones had won 30 straight matches heading into the heavyweight title bout at the NCAA Division III Championships in March. After three periods against Garrett Wesneski of Lycoming (Pa.), the Viking junior was still undefeated as that match headed to a sudden-victory overtime period. Just nine seconds into the extra session, Jones gave up a takedown that ended his title shot in a 9-7 setback and the former high school state champ at Moline had to settle for second place. He placed third in 2017.
Logan's excellent adventures
The 2019 calendar year was quite a memorable one for Orion's Logan Lee. In February, the Charger senior won his second IHSA state wrestling title, dominating the Class 1A 285 division. He pinned his way to the title match where he won a 7-5 decision for the crown.
In May, he won silver in the Class 1A shot put, just missing gold by 1.25 inches.
It closed with him in San Diego, Calif., celebrating a Holiday Bowl victory with his Iowa Hawkeye football teammates. The defensive lineman enjoyed the trip while redshirting and still has four years of eligibility with the Hawkeyes.
A storied Viking run
Nolan Ebel & Chrishawn Orange wrapped up remarkable careers in the Augustana men's basketball program, each garnering more national accolades after leading the Vikings to a historic 15-1 CCIW championship. This title was the fifth straight Augie won or shared — the first time any school had won five straight. The Vikings' postseason run came up short of a third trip to the Division III Final Four in five years, falling to league foe Wheaton in a Sweet 16 game.
Orange, who previously earned All-America honors, finished his Augie career by setting school records for games played (125) and wins played (104).
Both Orange and Ebel capped their careers by earning All-Central Region honors with Ebel being named a second-team All-American by D3hoops.com.
Drive that Carr
Former Rock Island prep Chrislyn Carr made a smooth transition from high school basketball to big-time college hoops. To close her freshman season at Texas Tech, the 5-foot-5 guard earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors after starting 30 of 31 games for the Lady Raiders. Carr, an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection, averaged 18.0 points per game, which was tops among all NCAA Div. I freshmen. She also set a school record for made 3-pointers in a game (nine) and 3-point attempts (21) in a game at Nevada.
Rocket softball fuel
A repeat Class 1A state softball championship wasn't in the books for the Rockridge High School softball team in June, but the Rockets finished another storybook season with a victory and a third-place finish. Senior Kadey Garrett's two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning propelled the Rockets to a 2-1 victory over Stanford-Olympia and the program's third state trophy in four years. The Rockets capped the campaign with a 32-7 record.
Ram dynasty?
The Riverdale High School boys' golf team added to an incredible run this fall, finishing third in the IHSA Class 1A State Meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. Seniors Ryan Bussert and Jared Griffin along with sophomores James Moorhusen, Ashton Sutton, Ben Nelson and Sam Willems brought home the program's third straight team trophy. Bussert (21st) and Moorhusen (23rd) nabbed all-state honors to pace the Rams, who won the state title in 2017 and placed second in 2018.
College coaching milestones
It was a big calendar year for three local college coaches as St. Ambrose basketball coach Ray Shovlain and Augustana coaches Grey Giovanine and Steve Bell all reached milestones.
Shovlain won his 650th game as SAU coach and later passed the career record of coaching legend John Wooden when he notched his 665th career victory in late November.
Giovanine marked a tumultuous year. In January, he won his 400th game with Augustana. The veteran coach announced in February that he was being treated for prostate cancer and the week after the season ended had successful surgery. On the mend, Giovanine logged his 500th career victory in December.
For the first time in Bell's five seasons at Augustana, the Vikings football team finished with a winning record. With the help of a 26-member senior class that survived some incredible lows in their careers, Augie logged a 6-4 record as the build continues.
Charger volleyball run
The Orion volleyball team sent veteran coach Jack Wheeler into retirement with a 37-2 record, but the Chargers came up just shy of a Class A state tournament berth, losing to state champ Decatur St. Teresa in a terrific super-sectional showdown. The 71-year-old Wheeler stepped away from the Orion program after 15 years. He also coached at Moline for 14 years. Wheeler retired with an incredible 798-228-23 career record.
Running 'Dog
Elusive running back Harrison Bey-Buie created a bit of a stir by transferring from Moline to Bettendorf during the summer, but he didn’t let that stop him from putting together one of the best seasons in the history of one of Iowa’s most prestigious high school football programs.
Bey-Buie became only the third Bulldogs player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season as he reeled off 2,034 yards and scored 32 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state honors. He scored at least one touchdown in all 12 games to help lead Bettendorf to the Class 4A semifinals, where the Bulldogs lost to West Des Moines Valley.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior is now playing basketball for Bettendorf. He recently committed to continue his football career at Eastern Illinois.
Combined success
Local football co-ops Annawan-Wethersfield and Ridgewood accomplished something that neither had done before. The A-W Titans completed their first undefeated regular-season since the co-op began in 2008. A-W advanced to the Class 1A semifinals, losing to state champ Lena-Winslow 44-30 in the closest playoff game the champs had.
The Ridgewood Spartans reached the playoffs for the first time since the inception of their co-op in 2010, losing to Morrison in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs and finishing the season 6-4.
She's got game
Kewanee's Riley Hansen wrapped up a storied prep golf career with her third all-state finish in the IHSA Class A girls' state meet. She tied for eighth place, adding to a runner-up finish as a sophomore and a tie for eighth as a freshman. This year, she also helped the Boiler Girls earn a state team berth in the first year the school was able to field a team.
Ladies Day at the Bix
It was a big 2019 Bix 7 road race for the ladies.
After training to replace a legend for several years, Michelle Juehring finally was handed the reins in late July, becoming the race director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. The 52-year-old mother of two replaces Ed Froehlich, who retired after 40 years of building the annual jaunt through the Quad-Cities into one of the most popular road races in the country.
Juehring now oversees an event that involves three or four days of activities, 15,000-plus participants, 150 committees, 5,000 volunteers, elite runners from around the world and sometimes as many as 50,000 spectators. She described the challenge before her as "a labor of love."
On the Bix 7 race course, 25-year-old Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei made her first trip to the Quad-Cities a memorable one. Jepkosgei won the women’s championship of the 45th annual Bix 7 in the seventh fastest time ever (36 minutes, 4 seconds) to hold off fellow Kenyan Vicoty Chepngeno by four seconds and Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia by seven seconds. About three months later, Jepkosgei also ran her first marathon and won that, too, defeating four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon, missing the course record by only seven seconds.
Diving into records
Moline High School senior diver Taylor Puglisi set multiple pool and meet records, including Moline’s six-dive (293) and 11-dive (483.15) records, the Western Big 6 Conference Meet record (426.35) and sectional meet record (483.15). The three-time state qualifier finished 23rd at this year's state meet.