2019 was quite a year in Quad-Cities sports

Hall, a former Rock Island High School prep, found his home for four seasons at Montana State and became one of the most decorated Bobcats in program history. His career started by being named Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year. He finished it with a league record 2,518 points and a first-team Big Sky honor. He ranks ninth all-time in 3-pointers made (431) in NCAA Division I history. He turned those accolades into being the fourth overall pick in the NBA G League draft, signing with the Westchester Knicks.

Ring collector

Matt Brill, a former Moline High School standout baseball player, made the most of his chances with three minor league baseball teams this past summer to earn three championship rings.

Brill started the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks' high-Class A Visalia team, and that club went on to win the California League title. A month into the season he was promoted to Class AA Jackson, and the Generals won the Southern League crown in late September. He was then sent to the Fall League and his Salt River team won the season championship.

"It has been a great year," said Brill. "For sure, 2019 has been very good to me. It has been a ton of fun and these are memories none of us can ever take away."

Jones just misses title