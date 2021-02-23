UT boys overcome turnovers to top Quincy

“I thought Mahki played great all night long,” Webber said. “He shot it with confidence. He’s a great kid that works extremely hard. He spent a lot of time this week trying to get his release higher and the results of that showed tonight, so I’m really happy for him. He came up huge for us.”

De’Vontay Wright (11 points) was the only other Panther to score in double figures as UT made 9 of 21 3-pointers in the win. Darius Rogers (nine points) worked to find his offensive flow but grabbed eight rebounds.

Malykai Trice (eight rebounds) added nine points for UT, which held Quincy’s leading scorer Jeremiah Talton (nine rebounds) to 15 points on 4 of 16 shooting.

Quincy coach Andy Douglas said missed opportunities cost his team down the stretch.

“We left too many opportunities around the basket and around the perimeter with guys in positions that they normally trust they’ll put them in,” he said. “And some of those just didn’t drop for us tonight.”

Brady Rupert (12 points) hit a 3-pointer to cut UT’s lead to 46-43 with 43 seconds left.

Terron Cartmill then grabbed a steal for Quincy and was fouled on a layup attempt with the Blue Devils down two. He sank one free throw, but Quincy did not score again.