After 20-plus years of deer hunting across Illinois, I thought I had seen all the state had to offer.
However, this past firearm season I was able to hunt a unique area that is now open to any Quad-Cities area hunter who would like to try a new experience.
The Savanna Army Depot, located about 7 miles north of Savanna, was a 13,000-acre complex developed by the US Army in 1917 to prove and test weapons, many of which were developed and produced at the Rock Island Arsenal. In 2000, the facility was shut down and about 9,400 acres were transferred to the US Fish and Wildlife Service to become the Lost Mound Unit of the Fish and Wildlife Refuge system. Previously the Lost Mound Unit was only available to youth and disabled hunters for controlled hunts, but in 2019 it was opened up for the first time to all hunters for a short two-day period during the first Illinois firearm season.
My brother and I were fortunate to draw two of the 35 sites. The drawing occurs during the standard Illinois deer tag lottery beginning in April, just like any other site-specific, public land hunt in Illinois. One of the first things you will realize when preparing for this hunt, however, is this is not like any other public ground you have hunted in the state.
“Since this site was a military testing ground, training is required to identify and mark any unexploded ordnance that could occur on the grounds,” said Alan Anderson, the wildlife refuge specialist for the Lost Mound Unit.
The key point of the training was to be aware of your surroundings, mark anything suspicious and never pick up a suspicious item. The training occurs the day before the hunt, and after the training you are allowed access to your designated hunting site to set a blind and prepare for the following day's hunt. The habitat is fairly diverse from densely wooded area to vast grasslands, all within the huntable area.
During the Friday setup, we saw 18 deer either at our sites or as we drove in and out of the complex. During our hunt we were fortunate to see well over a dozen animals, and we finished at 9 a.m. with three big does. Since this hunt occurred in Jo Daviess County, we were required to take them to Elizabeth for check-in. Once at the check station, state wildlife biologists aged the animals, removed the salivary glands and brain stems to test for chronic wasting disease (CWD). According to Anderson, furthering the testing for this disease was part of the justification for opening the site to able-bodied adult hunters.
While CWD is not dangerous to humans, it can decimate a deer herd. Fortunately for Illinoisans, it has not become a catastrophic event yet.
Last week’s first firearm season saw a 17% decline in harvests statewide compared to 2018, but CWD was not the culprit for this. Nearly all Quad-Cities area counties saw similar declines, but having hunted Friday morning with my 9-year-old son, I can speculate that the bitter cold may have had something to do with it, as we only made it to shortly after sun-up in the cold.
If you are looking for a unique hunting opportunity, consider hunting the Lost Mound Unit of the Savanna Army Depot when you fill out your 2020 firearm deer application. I believe you will find it a rewarding experience and it will definitely give you a different look from your normal Illinois hunts.