Top 25 Roundup

Lawrence, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and third-ranked Kansas rallied to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in its Big 12 opener Saturday.

Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2, 1-0), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2, 0-1) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.

No. 4 Oregon 69, Utah 64: Payton Pritchard scored 19 points for Oregon, and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14.

Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah's late lead and clinch the game for Oregon (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12).

No. 8 Auburn 80, Mississippi State 68: J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points to help Auburn beat Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Samir Doughty had 15 points for the Tigers (13-0, 1-0), and Isaac Okoro finished with 14.