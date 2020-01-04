Top 25 Roundup

Lawrence, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and third-ranked Kansas rallied to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in its Big 12 opener Saturday.
Dotson added 16 points and Garrett finished with 12 points and six assists for the Jayhawks (11-2, 1-0), who won their 28th straight conference opener by overcoming a sluggish first half. Kansas trailed by as many as 10 before leaning on defense and dunks to beat the Mountaineers (11-2, 0-1) for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.
No. 4 Oregon 69, Utah 64: Payton Pritchard scored 19 points for Oregon, and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14.
Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention as usual so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah's late lead and clinch the game for Oregon (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12).
No. 8 Auburn 80, Mississippi State 68: J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points to help Auburn beat Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Samir Doughty had 15 points for the Tigers (13-0, 1-0), and Isaac Okoro finished with 14.
Reggie Perry had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi State (9-4, 0-1) in his 16th career double-double.
No. 18 Florida State 78, No. 7 Louisville 65: M.J. Walker scored 23 points to help Florida State to the road win.
The Seminoles (13-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a strong performance from Trent Forrest, who had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting.
Louisville's Jordan Nwora scored 32 points, matching a career high. But Nwora and the Cardinals (11-3, 2-1) were unable to overcome a 55.2% shooting performance by the Seminoles.
Georgia 65, No. 9 Memphis 62: Rayshaun Hammonds scored 15 points, Anthony Edwards had 13 and Georgia stopped Memphis' 10-game winning streak.
Hammonds was 7 for 18 from the field, and Edwards went 4 for 17. But Donnell Gresham Jr. scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (10-3), and Sahvir Wheeler added 10 points and seven assists.
Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds.
Marquette 71, No. 10 Villanova 60: Markus Howard scored 29 points, Koby McEwen had 22 and Marquette snapped Villanova's six-game win streak.
Howard was 7 for 20 from the field and 12 for 12 at the line. He also had eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East).
Cole Swider and Justin Moore each had 14 points for Villanova (10-2, 1-1).
No. 11 Butler 71, Creighton 57: Kamar Baldwin scored each of his 20 points in the second half, and Butler earned its fifth straight win.
Sean McDermott had 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-1, 2-0 Big East).
No. 15 Maryland 75, Indiana 59: Jalen Smith scored 19 points to help Maryland return to form.
Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece for the Terrapins (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who climbed to No. 3 in mid-December before losing successive games to Penn State and Seton Hall.
No. 17 Kentucky 71, Missouri 59: Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and Kentucky beat Missouri in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.
Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) posted its second straight victory since consecutive losses to Utah and Ohio State.
Dru Smith had 11 points for Missouri (8-5, 0-1), which had won four in a row.
No. 19 Virginia 65, Virginia Tech 39: Kihei Clark scored a career-best 18 points, Braxton Key also had 18 and Virginia dominated with its defense.
The Cavaliers (11-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 30-17 by halftime and built their lead to as many as 23 in the second half. Key scored 11 in the first half and Clark had 10 after halftime.
No. 22 Texas Tech 85, Oklahoma State 50: Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, helping Texas Tech pull away for the win in its Big 12 opener.
No. 24 Wichita State 74, Mississippi 54: Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 29 points to help Wichita State (13-1) to the victory.