Madison Keys beat Petra Martic in the WTA Elite Trophy, but it may not be enough to keep her in the tournament.
The 13th-ranked Keys beat Martic 6-3 6-4 in Zhuhai to earn her first win in Orchid Group having been defeated by Saisai Zheng (6-4, 6-2) earlier in the week.
Zheng is scheduled to play Martic on Friday knowing a win will put her through and definitely knock out Keys.
Should the Croatian win on Friday, then the calculators will be needed with all three players in the pool having won one match and lost another.
And it has left the Rock Island native confused as to what is going on.
The No 3 seeded Keys said: “Apparently I could finish first, second or third still, I have no idea.
“I think it’s definitely interesting. I’ve played this format and I’ve also played in Singapore once. This one is I think a bit more complex. I was trying to figure it out earlier and it hurt my brain, so I gave up. I’ve basically just decided that I’m going to wait and see what happens tomorrow and then someone will tell me what the outcome is.
“Obviously it’s not very often that you win a match and then lose in a tournament. So it’s interesting, but I think it makes it exciting and there’s also the chance that you can lose a match and still be able to go on to the semifinals."
Keys said she might fill her day with sightseeing. "I mean, at this point, I can only wait and see what happens with the match tomorrow. So, yeah, I think I’m just going to go and enjoy the city and the day.”
You have free articles remaining.
Men
Countrymen in all Swiss semi: Stan Wawrinka set up an all-Swiss quarterfinal against Roger Federer by outlasting Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 at the Swiss Indoors on Thursday in Basel, Switzerland.
Wawrinka saved two break points when serving at 5-5 in the decider, then converted his second match point after six deuces in the next game.
After the 48th-ranked Tiafoe couldn't handle Wawrinka's fierce backhand passing shot, the two men hugged at the net.
Now aged 38 and 34, respectively, Federer and Wawrinka teamed up to win doubles gold for Switzerland at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Wawrinka is playing Federer's hometown tournament for the 14th time. They have faced each other just once in Basel, in a 2011 semifinal won by Federer.
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roberto Bautista Agut advanced to their 13th quarterfinals in 2019. The third-seeded Tsitsipas beat Ricardas Berankis 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4 and conceded just a single break point against the 70th-ranked Lithuanian.
Earlier, fourth-seeded Bautista Agut won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 against Richard Gasquet.
Hard-serving American Reilly Opelka upset sixth-seeded David Goffin 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5 with the help of 29 aces.