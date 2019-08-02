A strong field of 20 doubles teams are set to go in today’s Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament at the Augustana College tennis courts.
Defending champions Ty Buenting of Madison, Wis., and his dad Todd will have a tough field to navigate through.
Also in the tourney are former Quad-States champion Aaron Forsberg, who will be teaming with his dad Doug, the Senior Olympics winner this past summer.
The field includes both of the high school Players of the Year from the last school year.
Boys' Player of the Year Dylan Wiemers of Moline is teaming with his All-Metro basketball brother Drew.
Girls' Player of the Year Lily Schoeck, an Alleman grad and freshman with Augie tennis, also is entered with her dad, Jim.
Other strong contenders are former state qualifiers Richard Henning and his brother Hunter Henning of Moline; former Alleman No. 1 player Joey Miller and his sister Abby; star Alleman sisters Lucy and Kate Rector; and former Rock Island No. 1 player Josh Teggatz and his sister Erin.
Additionally, making her first return to the Augie courts in 14 years is Kristy Pence-Eckardt, who was the No. 1 player on the Augie women’s tennis team in 2005. Pence-Eckardt, who now coaches the Rochelle High School tennis teams, will be playing in the tournament with her husband Andy.
The tournament, in its 22nd year, is a free event, with the only requirement being that the entered doubles duo has to be related.
Tournament action starts at 8:15 a.m. today at Augustana. There is no admission charge.