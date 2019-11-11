The Quad Cities Senior Softball Hall of Fame recently inducted 11 honorees at their biannual banquet, which was stretched to three years this time.
Among those honored was Mike Anderson, Ron Foster, Henry Hall and Mark Misfeldt in the Class of 2019.
Also inducted was the Class of 2018 (Randy Finch, Ralph Grotelueschen, Doug Strand and Fred Wolf) and the Class of 2017 (Pat Cavanagh, Ron Treanor, Paul Walker).
The criteria for nomination includes integrity, sportsmanship, tournament success, skill set and attitude. A minimum of seven years of play in the QC Senior Softball league is required.
The Hall was founded to recognize the bistate talent in the local 50-and-over league, which started decades ago.
Former Morrison High School athletic director Gus Linke was recognized with a special tribute during the ceremony. The founder of the Hall and the league's QC Classic is stepping aside because of failing health.
The Classic, a national tournament qualifier, which attracts senior teams annually from a dozen Midwestern states, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020.
The most emotional part of the night was Coach Mike Nesseler introducing Henry Hall, who had a leg amputated earlier this year.
"The entire crowd of 140 rose to their feet and applauded Henry for several minutes," said Bill Potter, the banquet's Master of Ceremonies. "The love for this guy was evident and the tears flowed under Henry's hat and bowed head. Team sports at their best are a brotherhood, and it made me proud to be a small part of our league."
The circuit features talented players that have had success at the world tournaments in places such as Las Vegas, Florida, Texas and Arizona.
Despite the competition level, the league is always seeking players 50-and-older to enjoy playing the game. Among the unusual rules employed to promote safety is no sliding allowed, which makes each base a force out. Teams also umpire themselves, and home runs are limited to one more than your opponent.
Games are Wednesdays at Moline's Green Valley Complex. The 2020 season starts in May. For questions, email Potter at bill.potter@bpagency.net.