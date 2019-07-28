All they do is win.
If they needed a motto, that would be it for the Heartland Havoc softball organization. With 12 teams starting at 7-under all the way to 18U, Havoc teams have claimed three national titles, one second, three third-place finishes and a fourth-place showing.
Starting back in the fall of 1988, Dennis Shearer and John Alonzo left the Quad City Firebirds to start their own organization. Now, 31 years later the two teams Shearer and Alonzo started has turned into a softball factory.
"John and I had daughters playing with the Firebirds and we wanted to get out and start on our own," Shearer said. "John took the younger kids and I took the older ones.
"The name came to my head before I ever thought about the organization. I was driving to Iowa City and saw a Heartland semi and thought 'That describes the area.'
"Then, after John and I got things going I thought about the Dallas Cowboys being America's team and I thought we want to be America's softball team. So, we became America's Heartland."
It didn't take long to start building. Butch Woner joined the coaching ranks and has stayed with Heartland organization through thick and thin. Along the way, the likes of Steve Ebner (Alleman and Rock Island), Mark Gerlach (Moline), Mike Ebner (Alleman) and Jose Lara (Pleasant Valley) have been part of the organization.
The Shootout
America's Heartland quickly became quote a big deal in softball circles.
Shearer decided to start his own summer tournament and turned a 16-team Heartland Shootout into an event of 120 teams in a short time.
"We started the Shootout after our second year after we went to Kansas City for a tournament and had the entire weekend cancelled," Shearer said. "I had some background in putting tournaments together and we started the next year with a 16-team Heartland Shootout.
"Before long we had a 120-team event. From there, we wound up getting an ASA state or regional tournament at some age every year."
Alonzo had no doubt the program and the tournament would be something big.
"When Dennis did something, he did it big," Alonzo said. "So, when he started the Heartland Shootout, I knew it was going to grow. We had teams from Canada, out east, California. It was a special event every year, and still is.
"Dennis and I both thought it would work but not by the leaps and bounds it took. We always hoped it would keep growing and then we got some great coaches to join us."
Growth spurt
Shearer stayed with the program for several years before turning the America's Heartland over to longtime softball friend Herb Crompton.
When he handed the keys to the car, Shearer told Crompton, "This is your organization. If you want to ask me a question, I will answer it but I won't step on your toes."
Crompton held onto the organization but things started to fall apart some and eventually Woner's Havoc team was the only one in the Heartland organization.
"We went two or three years with just my Havoc older team," said Woner, who professes this will be his last year as a head coach. "I didn't want to quit and I didn't want the organization to end. Mike DeLoose came on board and started a 12-U team in 2006 and then John (Nelson) was his assistant and he took his own team the next year."
That is when the Heartland organization took off. Nelson, who is also the Rockridge coach, also serves as the president of the organization.
"I started in 2006 with my daughter, Avery's team, as an assistant to Mike DeLoose," Nelson said. "The next year I took over and stayed with that team and Mike went with a a younger kids team.
"In 2007 after the original Heartland Havoc team was inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame we decided to name the organization the Havoc and added the year of birth of kids on the team we had."
Thus, the names such as Havoc '05 would be the current 14-year olds.
The philosophy
To become something this special, the Havoc had to do things the right way and that starts at the top.
"We have had a consistent philosophy of our coaching staffs and we have high standards we set," Nelson said. "Our goal is to live up to our standards and our goal. We want our girls to stay in the same direction.
"For the coaches, our goal is to make sure they have fun, learning how to play the game the right way and hope they will come back to coach or come back when they have kids and put them in our program."
That philosophy didn't just start with Nelson, though. Shearer and Alonzo had a very similar belief back in that first season in 1989.
"We always tried to let each coach run his own team but we also had the same philosophies," Shearer said.
Added Woner, "I could see right away that Denny and John (Alonzo) were doing it right."
Coaching consistency
To keep the organization running like a machine, he felt it was key for the players to have consistency. Therefore, both Shearer at the start and Nelson now have pushed to have coaches start at the earliest level and stay with their team to the end.
Some, such as Nelson, Alonzo and Woner have done that several times over.
"We have a lot of coaches who get in and just don't want to leave," Nelson said.
Added Woner, "They made sure they had the right coaches and wanted them to stay with their team from start to finish. That helps the players so much."
Both Woner and Alonzo have coached girls' softball for more than three decades. They do it because they love it.
"What I have always enjoyed about this is watching the kids grow and go on to play college softball and do great things as adults," Woner said. "This is my 31st year coaching and I think it is the last. Well, at least as a head coach. I may be an assistant."
Alonzo, who also coaches United Township, has no plans to stop now.
"What keeps me coaching? I'm crazy," Alonzo said. "Truthfully, it is because of my family. My wife and my kids are all involved in softball. My dad played fastpitch softball, I played fastpitch softball and my kids all played softball or baseball.
"I'll keep doing this until the wheels fall off. I keep enjoying it and learning new things. I'm 60 now and Butch and I have been around a while but it is fascinating to see what our young coaches bring to the table. We listen, ask questions and they listen to us and ask questions. There is a reason the organization is what it is."
It is all worth it
For everyone involved, starting with Shearer and Alonzo in 1988 to the seven nation trophies in 2019, the Heartland organization does it right.
And more important, they enjoy every minute of it.
"John (Nelson) has really grown the organization," Shearer said. "We still talk some about the Havoc organization but I don't see many games. I enjoy hearing about the teams and I love going out once in a while and seeing some kids who are daughters of moms who played for me."
Alonzo has seen a lot, some of it good and some of it not so good over his 31 seasons with the organization.
"The change I like the most from then to now is the opportunity for any quality team to get to play in a quality tournament," he said. "Teams get to go to new places and play for national titles. Back then, it was the ASA only and now teams can play anywhere and the kids get more exposure.
"On the other side, it also waters things down a bit. Back then, you had two or three really good teams in each division for this area, so it was a battle to advance in state and regional competition."
Nelson coached his Havoc '05 team to one of those national championships but he will never make it about him. He makes it about the players and the entire Havoc organization.
"What that means to me is we are pulling the rope together," Nelson said. "We work together as coaches and everyone is willing to listen to each other and help each other."
In the end, that style and philosophy what the Heartland Havoc is today.
"This organization is well know both as a team that wins and a team that does it right," Woner said. "When we go out of town, everyone knows the Havoc and we don't sneak up on anyone."