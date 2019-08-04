Shannyn Vogler has a golden summertime memory to take with her into her sophomore year at Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate School.
The Sherrard resident recently brought home the championship of the 40th annual Illinois State Junior Girls' Golf Tournament, which took place at Rockford's Aldeen Golf Club.
Vogler took the lead after the opening day of the two-day tourney with a solid round that included three birdies to go with 14 pars, and went into the final day with a two-stroke lead over Sarah Arnold of St. Charles.
After shooting a 2-under par 70 on the first day, Vogler fired a 1-over 73 (14 pars, one birdie) on the final day to finish at 143. Her opening-day round was enough to hold off a late charge by Stephanie Su of South Barrington, who finished just one stroke out of first place after a tourney-low 3-under 69 on the final day.
Also competing was Macomb senior-to-be Emma Thorman, who carded a two-day total of 167 to finish 30th out of 67 golfers. Quincy's Avery Scott withdrew after shooting a 98 on the first day.