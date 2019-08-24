Prep boys' golf
Moline fourth at Quincy Invite: Moline sophomore Aaron Rogers turned in a top 10 individual performance to help the Maroons to a fourth-place finish at the Quincy Invitational. Rogers shot a 75 to tie for sixth as the Maroons tallied 422 strokes, just four shy of a runner-up finish.
Also competing was Rock Island, which took 15th out of 17 teams with 510 strokes. Junior Colton Sigel fired an 89 to pace the Rocks.
Prep girls' tennis
Rock Island 5, Pekin 4: A 6-2, 6-0 win by their No. 3 doubles team of Jackie Ndayikengurukiye and Sher Lei was the lone doubles win for the Rock Island Rocks, but it made the difference as they edged Pekin. Ndayikengurukiye also scored one of the Rocks' four singles wins, while Rocky's No. 2 player, Erin Teggatz, won her three-set match by taking the tiebreaker 10-7.