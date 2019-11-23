Prep girls' basketball
Fulton finishes fifth at Oregon tournament: Fulton finished 3-1 in tournament play, following a loss to Oregon to start the year with three straight wins to place fifth. The Steamers topped Lena-Winslow 44-41 and Genoa-Kingston 46-22 on Saturday. Kylie Collachia had 17 points in the victory over Le-Win and Emily Schipper had a game-high 16 points against G-K.
Princeville 76, Kewanee 34: Princeville jumped out to a 27-7 lead after one quarter and hit eight triples in the contest to overwhelm Kewanee. Gracey Damron led the Boilermakers with 17 points in the loss.
College women's basketball
Augustana 75, Dubuque 56: Alexis Jones scored a game-high for Augie (2-4), which led 32-26 at halftime and held a lead for over 37 minutes. Alleman grad Gabbi Loiz scored 13 points and Rock Island grads Lauren Hall (six points) and Justice Edell (eight points) contributed in the Vikings' win.
College women's swimming
Rocky grad DePover swims on record relay at Valpo: Rock Island grad and Valparaiso University freshman swimmer Mikayla DePover joined three teammates to set the school record in the 400-medley relay by nearly six seconds on Friday. DePover, Paige Wright, Erica Martins, and Morgan Markley posted a 3:57.05 on the first day of the Pheonix Fall Classic at the University of Chicago, besting the previous school mark of 3:51.31.
Competition continued on Saturday, with DePover placing first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.07.