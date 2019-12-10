Sad news during firearm deer season

Area hunters were shocked over the weekend by news a deer hunter was accidentally shot near Galena. Few details have been released to the public, but it is known the 11-man hunting party was conducting a deer drive.
Having seen many early reports about this incident, I thought it necessary to explain the practice, clear up some significant errors and highlight some concerns with this type of hunting.
First of all, during a deer drive multiple hunters form a line from the upwind side of the target to “push” out deer from timbers or other habitats that are difficult to hunt. This is primarily done with groups of six to 12 hunters and is exclusively done on private land in Illinois as it is illegal to conduct deer drives on public lands.
The reason why is simple. When conducting a deer drive, the group of hunters must be well orchestrated to make sure the lines of fire are always in a safe direction. If you conduct one on public land, you have no idea who else could be in the woods, which makes it too dangerous to use.
To conduct the drive, hunters will stay within eye contact of the hunter to their left and right, moving forward in a straight line. Many times, the group will have “posters,” or people at the other end of the woods attempting to intercept the deer as they exit. Usually the posted hunters are in treestands or some other elevated position that allows them to see all the movement in front of them and keep them out of harm’s way.
Pushers need to know where the posters are and should never take shots even remotely in their direction.
To give you a visual parallel, imagine a group of pheasant hunters as they walk a grass field, verbally and visually keeping track of each other during the hunt. On a side note, dogs are not allowed to be used while conducting deer drives in Illinois, although one report I read implied they often are.
While I am not a big fan of deer drives, there are valid reasons to use such techniques. Typically, very thick habitats are difficult to hunt, especially after the deer have been pressured for a few days. In states such as Iowa where party hunting is legal, it is a very effective way to fill a lot of tags if you have a few really good marksmen.
Growing up, my family was a big proponent of deer drives because of the amount of deer damage the crops received each year. The focus was on clearing out as many deer as possible.
Other consequences of deer drives include the potential for less than perfect shots, as most shots are taken at running animals, and deer don't always act predictably.
For example, this weekend I learned of a deer drive that was conducted in hopes of harvesting a large buck that had alluded the hunters. The drive was initiated, the deer ran in the wrong direction for the hunters and was promptly killed by a sedan that was driving down the road. Nobody was hurt in the car crash, but the deer was killed and the hunting party did not get the animal.
Postseason is the time to think about safety and what you can do differently next year to make hunting a safer event. Take the time now to evaluate your practices and possibly make that change that could save a lot of heartache to those around you.
