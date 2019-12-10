Sad news during firearm deer season

Area hunters were shocked over the weekend by news a deer hunter was accidentally shot near Galena. Few details have been released to the public, but it is known the 11-man hunting party was conducting a deer drive.

Having seen many early reports about this incident, I thought it necessary to explain the practice, clear up some significant errors and highlight some concerns with this type of hunting.

First of all, during a deer drive multiple hunters form a line from the upwind side of the target to “push” out deer from timbers or other habitats that are difficult to hunt. This is primarily done with groups of six to 12 hunters and is exclusively done on private land in Illinois as it is illegal to conduct deer drives on public lands.

The reason why is simple. When conducting a deer drive, the group of hunters must be well orchestrated to make sure the lines of fire are always in a safe direction. If you conduct one on public land, you have no idea who else could be in the woods, which makes it too dangerous to use.