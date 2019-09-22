Persistent rain slowed the winning times a tad at the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. Terer won by 77 seconds in 2:17:17. Guangul won by nearly 3 minutes in 2:41:34. Local bests were Phil Young (3:04:23) and Jennifer Vandevegte (3:04:05) @Sports_DA @QCVarsity @qcmarathon pic.twitter.com/BL7RKaJHE3— Steve Tappa (@SteveTappa_DA) September 22, 2019
Mickow's record-setting winning time was 1:04:47. Runner-up Daniel Kemoi equalled the old mark of 1:05:03. The top locals in the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon half were Zach Hird (1:14:53) and Stephanie Sellers (1:32:09) @Sports_DA @QCVarsity @qcmarathon pic.twitter.com/dgmySN8F2F— Steve Tappa (@SteveTappa_DA) September 22, 2019
Former University of Illinois star Colin Mickow breaks the half-marathon men's record at the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. Chicago's Kenyan import Jane Bareikis is the women's half winner in the rain-soaked conditions @Sports_DA @QCVarsity @qcmarathon pic.twitter.com/ZVoUqSQ9jQ— Steve Tappa (@SteveTappa_DA) September 22, 2019
Local cross country shines in the 5K at the rainy TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon! Pleasant Valley senior Kent Nichols continues building for a late-season comeback in the men's division. Geneseo coach Kelley Timmerman is the women's champ. @Sports_DA @QCVarsity @qcmarathon pic.twitter.com/ObAtvVcZtC— Steve Tappa (@SteveTappa_DA) September 22, 2019