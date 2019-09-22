MOLINE — Philemon Kiplangat Terer was seeking a strong rebound.
The 34-year-old Kenyan missed a month of training this summer recovering from an injury suffered while relinquishing a late lead during May's runner-up finish at the Cleveland Marathon.
So Terer got just what the doctor ordered on Sunday, overcoming a deep and talented 19-competitor elite men's marathon field in a persistent rain to successfully defend his title at the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
The victory, good for the $3,000 top prize, marked the third win for Terer in the 22nd annual local event, tying him with countryman Jynocel Basweti for the most in QCM history.
"I want to do this as much as possible," Terer said after adding to QCM wins last fall and in 2013.
Terer's winning time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 17 seconds was off the course-record 2:14:04 he set in 2013's win.
Terer also logged the event's second-fastest time ever (2:14:25) last year.
However, despite the wet and windy conditions, mixed with 70-degree heat and high humidity, Terer still was quick enough to win by 77 seconds. He also led a Top 3 trio to the QCM's $500 time bonus for better-than-2:22:00.
Fellow Kenyan Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich was the closest finisher to Terer at 2:18:34 for the $1,500 runner-up prize.
Rounding out the Top 5 finishers in order were Ethiopian's Gezahagn Girma Beyene (2:19:50; $1,000) and Birhanu Dare Kemal (2:20:17; $750), plus Kenya's William Mutai (2:21:01; $500). Only the Top 3 are eligible for the time bonus.
"I know the course very well, and I get more and more experience every time I return," Terer said. "I know where to push, where to relax a bit. I used all of that to win the race again."
Terer was joined by Rotich, Beyenne and Mutai in logging a 32:22 opening 10K.
Terer and Rotich quickly broke free from the lead pack, though, and were alone by nearly a minute by the 13.1-mile half-marathon mark.
Just before the 20-mile mark, Terer made another move and Rotich failed to answer, allowing the champ to open a 31-second gap by Mile 23.
Terer's average mile was 5:14.
"It was two of us for a long time," Terer said. "It was humid and I don't like the (humidity). But I do like running in the rain. So I knew I'd be OK."
Davenport's Tristan Coughlin claimed $200 as the top local men's marathon finisher, logging 2:38:59.
The other men's marathon money winners came in the Masters Division where Kenyan Edwin Korir (2:43:30) posted a 12-second win over Chicago's Brian Martin to claim $500. Martin earned $300 for a 2:43:42 finish. Kenyan David Tuewi was a $200 winner in third at 2:46:16.
LoriMcFate sports a poncho during the marathon.
Racers stand for the national anthem during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Runners begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday in Moline.
Racers begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
A marathon official rides a bike across the I-74 Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Julius Kiplimo Maisei and Daniel Kemoi battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Volunteers stand ready with water cups during the marathon.
Julius Kiplimo Maisei and Daniel Kemoi battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
A person plays the drums along the course during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
A man plays the bagpipes along the course.
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
People cheer on the elite runners near Lindsay Park Yacht Club during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bettendorf.
People cheer on the elite runners near Lindsay Park Yacht Club during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bettendorf.
A group sings near the Arsenal bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead near Modern Woodmen Park during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
A person takes photographs of the racers on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
Volunteers cheer on the racers on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
A person cheers on the racers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in downtown Rock Island.
Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich takes a water cup from volunteers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
Philemon Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead while running through Rock Island on Sunday during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich runs in the rain on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
A person cheers on the racers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Butch Long cheers on the racers on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday. Terer won the event for the third time in his career.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Fans cheer during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
More than 4,500 participated this weekend in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Elizabeth Miller rests her head on Brett Miller after they both finish the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Jessica Schirato pulls the hood on her poncho over her head as she finishes Sunday's TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. See today's Sports section for more on the marathon.
More than 4,500 participated this weekend in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Elliott Sharp watches racers finish the race.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Race Director Joe Moreno, right, holds Cindy Willard’s hand as she finishes the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
Race Director Joe Moreno, right, holds Cindy Willard’s hand as she finishes the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Race director Joe Moreno high fives female winner Hirut Guangul as she crosses the finish line during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
Race director Joe Moreno hugs female winner Hirut Guangul during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Amy Regan took second place during the women's marathon Sunday at the TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon. By clocking 2 hours, 44 minutes, 24 seconds in her debut at the 26.2-mile distance, the Kansan qualified for 2020's U.S. Olympic Trials.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Amador Nunez runs with the American Flag during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday in Moline.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
