The Halloween costumes are coming out this weekend, with a couple of traditional road races getting everyone warmed up for trick-or-treating later this month.
Included is the Cornbelt Running Club's Pumpkin Dash, which has moved to a new location, the River's Edge in downtown Davenport, next to Modern Woodmen Park.
Co-sponsored by The Running Wild apparel store, the annual highlight takes off at 9 a.m. Sunday. Following the 4-mile run and competitive walk are children's costume races of a half-mile (10 a.m. for ages 8-13) and a quarter-mile (10:15 a.m. for ages 7 and under).
Race director John Parker reported Thursday the event is a "game-time decision," with receding Mississippi River flooding so far leaving a big puddle on the bike path, around Perry and River Dr. Route detours are being considered.
Online registration is available through midnight tonight at GetMeRegistered.com. CBRC members get a $1 discount. Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the CBRC office, and starting at 7:30 a.m. on-site race morning.
The first 400 registered for the 4-mile receive a Brooks CoolMax long-sleeve shirt. Medals and goodie bags for all kids' race finishers. The awards include prize money for the top 4-mile finishers and special honors to the top 10 boys and girls in the half-mile race.
Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food pantry.
For more information, visit cornbelt.org or contact the CBRC office (563-323-7025) or Parker (563-508-2889).
Blue Grass Pumpkin Dash: The village's 9th annual Halloween celebration for kids' ages 12 and under starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the old Fire Station. Proceeds benefit and improve the Blue Grass City Parks and programs.
Participants receive pumpkins, hot dogs, chips and a beverage after the races.
Trick-or-treat stations and snacks are provided following the races by businesses in town. Costumes are optional, but encouraged.
Walk-up sign-ups are available on race morning.
Volunteers still are needed.
For more details, contact Mike Hermann at 563-343-1026 or menathunt7@msn.com.
Halloween Hustle: Fulton's holiday road race is 9 a.m. Saturday, with the start/finish at Cemetery Headquarters. Proceeds benefit the restoration of Fulton Township Cemeteries.
Walk-up registration for the 2-mile run/walk starts at 8 a.m. race morning. The costume contest offers prize money. Race awards include plaques to the winning men and women. Participants receive an event shirt while supplies last. Snacks are available at the finish.
For more, call Jean Roeder at 563-249-7629.
Blackhawk Trail Race: The Spirit of the Sauk takes off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rock Island's Blackhawk State Park. The event offers 5K and 5-mile races, as well as a Kid's Fun Run. Online registration runs through 4 p.m. today at GetMeRegistered.com. For questions, call Brandon Bartz at 309-314-4136.
Chili Ride: The Quad Cities Bicycle Club's annual fall social ride is Sunday at the Bettendorf Community Center. Fast- and mid-paced groups take off at 10 a.m. Leisure and casual rides are offered at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at 1 p.m., with chili provided by the club. Registration is recommended at qcbc.org. For more information, email Jimmie Ring at daveandjimmiering@gmail.com or call Kathy Storm at 563-340-2142.
Also Saturday: The Black Hawk Hiking Club visits Scott County Park at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a dog hike. Owners are responsible for providing proof of current vaccinations, signing a waiver, keeping the dog on a leash, and cleaning up after their own dog while in the park. Meet at the Indian Hills Shelter across the road from the pool. Water provided. Visit blackhawkhikingclub.org for more details.