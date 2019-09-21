MOLINE — Into every life some rain must fall, and the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is no exception.
Persistent showers and temperatures in the mid-50s are expected this morning when thousands of runners take to local streets and the riverfront recreation paths for the 22nd annual multi-distance, bi-state race.
The marathon, half-marathon and five-person marathon relay start together at 7 a.m. in John Deere Commons. The 5K starts at 7:15 a.m.
The top finishers earn prize money, including $3,000 to the men's and women's marathon winners.
"Rain or shine, the show must go on," said Joe Moreno, the event's founding race director. "We've run in rain before. It's going to rain on us every so often."
More than traces of precipitation have fallen four other times on the QCM, most recently in 2011. The rainiest QCM came in 2001, when 0.54 of an inch fell that day.
"Rain is not going to stop the races. It doesn't affect our electronic timing devices," Moreno said, correcting a rumor circulating this weekend. "Everything the runners expect will be on the course."
The only differences from years past, Moreno said, is running over the Illinois-bound portion of the I-74 Bridge instead of the under-construction Iowa-bound side.
Mats also will be missing from the grating on the Government Bridge from Davenport to Arsenal Island, so Moreno added, runners will have the option of running on the slatted, sidewalk portion of that span.
"This is supposed to be the last time we run on the old (I-74) bridge, so people are excited about that," Moreno said. "We aren't used to running towards the traffic, but runners adjust to everything, including the elements.
You have free articles remaining.
"The bottom line is we just want to give everybody a good experience. So one way to look at it is, if we get wet, it's part of the experience. Runners are going to cool off and not have to contend with the 80-degree temperatures we've had lately. There will be tents to get under at the party. So we'll keep moving forward; that's what runners do."
Mile: This weekend's first winners crossed the finish line Saturday at the Rudy's Mile.
Alejandro Sanchez turned a 4:40 mile to edge former Riverdale star Kevin Claus by two seconds in the men's division. Defending champ Phil Young was fourth in 5:09, sandwiched between Nathan Kimbrell (5:01) and Jay Schalk (5:18) in the Top 5.
St. Ambrose grad Morgan Meseke was the champ in the women's race, also by two seconds with a 6:09 winning time to hold off Aerielle Johnson. Jessica Hamblin (7:33), Beth Markovich (7:51) and Valerie Olson (7:56) rounded out the Top 5.
Changes: The 19-competitor elite men's marathon field lost a little depth this week when four back-of-the-pack Kenyans pulled out. Included were Team DUMA members Anthony Kimutai and Joel Rotich. The Cleveland Marathon's fourth-place finisher last year, Philip Mburu, was the most notable scratch.
A Top 5 half-marathon men's bid by Rock Island's Zach Hird also was helped when Kenyans Zakayo Biwot and Dennis Kipkosgei backed out of a now 15-contender field. Biwot was the runner-up in the 2014 QCM half.
A quality women's field also was reduced to 13 elites with the scratches of Kenyans Doreen Kitaka and Jane Cherop. Kitaka was third in the 2017 QCM.
The women's half also lost its lone Team Duma entrant in Kenya's Sarah Keino.
Numbers: This weekend's unofficial overall participation is 4,509 people, nearly the same as last year.
For today's field, that includes 495 marathoners, 2,039 in the half, 134 relay teams and 991 in the 5K. On Saturday, the mile drew an all-time high 222 runners and 133 children also participated in the micro-marathon.