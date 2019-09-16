MOLINE — The most decorated competitor in a 22-year history is back to headline the women's field this weekend at the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
Ethiopia's Hirut Guangul has won the local event all four times she's entered in 2012-13 and 2015-16, setting the course record at 2:35:07 in her initial win.
However, her return for Sunday's 7 a.m. start at John Deere Commons marks the end of a three-year break from the 26.2-mile distance for Guangul.
"So there's a question mark there how she'll handle the distance," said Ian Frink, the QCM's longtime elite runner coordinator.
"But she ran a 1:15 half-marathon last month in Edmonton (Canada), which translates roughly to a 2:40 marathon fitness-wise, and at our place that means you're on track to be competitive."
Guangul also has run well in the past at other marathons, setting her personal record of 2:34:02 to finish second at the 2012 Twin Cities Marathon. She also won in 2016 at Buffalo (2:38:24), and ran sub-2:40 races at the 2016 Dongguan China (2:35:31) and 2015 Hong Kong (2:38:07) marathons.
"I know she's hoping for a good result to build off and get back into marathon mode," Frink said. "There's no doubt she has the track record to contend for another win."
However, Guangul is far from alone at the top of the 14-women elite field.
Fellow countrywomen Ayantu Dakebo Hailemaryam is expected to be a top contender. She won in 2017 at Pittsburgh (2:36:20), and also was quick in 2016 at New York City (2:37:07) and Twin Cities (2:37:32).
Three-time U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier Caitlin Robinson also is in the field preparing for her 2020 bid. The Californian's recent best is 2:43:09 at the 2018 Grandma’s Marathon, which qualified her for the Trials. The 2015 U.S. Track & Field 50K trail champ has a marathon PR of 2:41:37 set in Boston in 2011.
"Hailemaryam has run some real quick times before, and if she's at the same level fitness-wise, she'll be right there at the top," Frink said. "Caitlin's already qualified for the 2020 Trials, and there are some others in the race trying to get there. It's fun to have some American in the mix."
Frink said the secondary pack of contenders includes Ethiopian's Bose Gemeda Assefa (second here last year) and Gadise Fita Megersa (2017 Cleveland runner-up). Kenya's Gladys Cheboi also won the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Marathon. All have run 2:46 or better.
"All three give us quality depth," said Frink. "So what we have this year is a much better women's lead pack.
"We've seen that pack splinter before and it's really hard to do the work alone for half the race. Having 4-6 runners working together as a group, getting into a good rhythm through 20 miles, is when you see great times."
Among the others adding quality to the field are Kenya's Doreen Kitaka (third here in 2017), Chicagoan Maria Lindberg (runner-up earlier this year at Arizona's Rock 'n Roll Marathon) and Kenya's Alem Ashebir (2:37:07 lifetime best).
Locally, former Augustana standout Liz Lundine looks to improve on a seventh-place finish in the 2017 QCM. Six-time NCAA Division III champion Amy Regan also makes her marathon debut.
The half-marathon field also includes Colorado's Claudia Becque, another 3-time U.S. Trials qualifier and team member at the 2016 World 50K Championship.
"The depth of the field is greater than years past," Frink said. "So there's a lot more to talk about and watch on the women's side than usual."