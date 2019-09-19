The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon normally dominates this weekend.
However, the area's 22nd annual festival of running is far from alone on the local fitness landscape this time.
For starters, the QCM's Saturday events share downtown Moline with another fall tradition, the Taming of the Slough.
River Action's annual adventure triathlon combines running and cycling with paddling on the Mississippi River. The first heat of competitors leaves the Bass Street YMCA at 8 a.m. Saturday.
After a 2.25-mile paddle in the Sylvan Slough, participants bike to Sylvan Island for a pair of 2-mile laps on the single-track trails before returning to the transition area for a 2-mile run on Arsenal Island.
Individual and team competition is offered. Besides the open classes, soloists can compete in 55-and-older Masters and ages 12-17 Youth divisions.
Each member of the two-person teams completes all legs of the race to determine an average finish time.
The three-person teams compete in a relay race with each member completing a leg. There is a separate Corporate Adventure Challenge offered for three-person teams, with a travelling trophy going to the top-finishing company.
Online registration remains open until 11 a.m. today at GetMeRegistered.com.
Walk-up sign-ups are offered along with packet pickup from 5-7 tonight at Moline's Bent River Brewing Company, and starting at 7:30 a.m. on-site race morning.
Participants must provide their own equipment, including bikes, helmets, paddles, life jackets and a river vessel. Canoe and kayak rental is available from CrawDaddy (319-352-9129) and Princeton Outdoor Adventures (563-289-5445).
The minimum tire width requirement for mountain bikes is 1.4 inches.
In the event rain closes the Sylvan's trails, the race will use the riverfront bike path.
Volunteers to help work behind the scenes are necessary and welcome.
For more, visit riveraction.org/taming or contact Noah Truesdell at 563-322-2969 or ntruesdell@riveraction.org.
Also Saturday: Another fall institution, the Harvest Hammer Duathlon, starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Morrison High School.
The 5K run and 21-mile bike ride is preceded at 8:15 a.m. by kids' runs of a third-of-a-mile (pre-K to 2nd graders), a half-mile (3rd to 5th grades) and a mile (5th to 8th grades).
An all-ages Color Run also follows at approximately 11:30 a.m. and is free to Harvest Hammer participants.
Competitors can choose to only do the 5K. Duathlon participants must wear an ANSI-approved helmet when cycling.
Individual and team competition is offered in the duathlon, with each team member completing a leg of the race.
The first 500 registered receive a long-sleeve t-shirt. Color Run participants also get a free pair of sunglasses. There is a drawing for a free bicycle from each of the children's races.
All participants also are invited to join Morrison's Annual Paint the Town celebration downtown after the races.
Walk-up sign-ups are available on-site with packet pickup tonight (4-6) and race morning (7-8:30). The race runs rain or shine.
Proceeds benefit local youth through the community projects of the Morrison Rotary.
For more, visit harvesthammer.org or call Mick Welding at 815-772-5510.
Also this weekend: The QC Marathon offers races Saturday and Sunday in Moline's John Deere Commons.
The Saturday events include a Mile Run and Walk for the Cause (10 a.m.) and the Kids' Micro-Marathon (noon).
Sunday features a 7 a.m. mass start for the marathon, half-marathon and five-person marathon relay. The 5K follows at 7:15 a.m.
Online registration closes at 6 p.m. Saturday at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup during the Health & Expo (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center). There is no registration on Sunday.
For more, visit qcmarathon.org.
Email bag: The Black Hawk Hiking Club visits Cedar Valley Park in nearby Tipton, Iowa, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. For more, visit blackhawkhikingclub. ... QC Women's Outdoor Club also goes for a hike Saturday at Matthiessen State Park in nearby Oglesby. The facility also hosts a wine festival this weekend. For more, visit qcwoc.com, contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org or register at GetMeRegistered.com. ... The BHHC hosts a planning session for next summer's annual Big Hike tonight at 6:30 at Moline's Butterworth Center. Refreshments will be served.