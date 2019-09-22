MOLINE — Hirut Guangul is like any great hitter on a hot streak.
The next turn at bat can hardly come soon enough.
"I can't wait to come back," Guangul said soon after claiming her fifth marathon women's title Sunday in the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
The 27-year-old Ethiopian improved to 5-for-5, winning every visit to the 22nd annual event dating back to her 26.2-mile debut in 2012.
Guangul also won in 2013 and 2015-16, and owns the course record of 2 hours, 35 minutes, 7 seconds from that first victory.
Guangul's five wins stands alone in all-time annals. Fellow Sunday winner Philemon Kiplangat Terer tied the men's high with a third career QC victory this weekend.
"The first time I ran here, I ran my best time. Since then, my feelings are like my family. This (event) is very special to me," Guangul said after receiving a huge post-race hug from QCM founder and race director Joe Moreno.
Guangul finished in 2:41:34 this time to claim the $3,000 winner's prize plus $500 for a QCM time bonus of 2:48:00 or better.
Her victory was by nearly three minutes over Amy Regan, a six-time Division III college national champion from Kansas.
Despite the margin, Regan walked away plenty happy, too.
Besides the $1,500 runner-up prize, Regan also qualified for 2020's U.S. Olympic Trials by clocking a sub-2:45 time. Regan, who ran 2:44:24 in her marathon debut, is the fifth women to ever achieve that feat at the QCM.
Rounding out the Top 5 moneywinners in order were Kenyan's Jacquline Nyetipei (2:53:54; $1,000) and Gladys Cheboi (2:56:08, $750), plus California's Caitlin Robinson (2:58:04, $500).
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
Robinson, a 3-time Trials qualifier, already was headed back this year to be joined in the field by Regan.
"I'm very, very happy," Guangul said after holding off a star-studded, 13-women elite field. "Thank you God for allowing me to win again."
Guangul's average mile was 6:10 to produce a time that ranks ninth-best all-time at the QCM.
The champ was joined by Nyetipei and Cheboi in setting the early pace at 37:48 through the first 10K, with Regan more than a minute back.
By the halfway point, Guangul and Nyetipei led at 1:20:57. Guangul then broke the race open and Regan followed, with Guangul more than two minutes ahead of Regan at the 20-mile mark.
The rain-soaked race included windy conditions, with high humidity and temperatures in the 70s.
"The rain was very challenging," Guangul admitted. "But this time (of year), my country is in winter, so I am used to it."
The victory also marked the end of a two-year hiatus from marathoning, with Guangul focusing on training for other, shorter distances during that layoff.
"I didn't die, so I'm coming back," she joked.
Former Augustana standout Liz Lundine of Davenport claimed $200 as the top local finisher in 3:23:55.
Also winning money were the Top 3 in the Masters Division — Iowan Jennifer VandeVegte (3:04:05; $500), Bettendorf's Allison Beck (3:53:19; $300) and Texan Anett Udvari (3:58:13; $200).
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-001a.jpg
LoriMcFate sports a poncho during the marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-002a.jpg
Racers stand for the national anthem during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-003a.jpg
Runners begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-004a.jpg
Racers begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-005a.jpg
A marathon official rides a bike across the I-74 Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-006a.jpg
Julius Kiplimo Maisei and Daniel Kemoi battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-007a.jpg
Volunteers stand ready with water cups during the marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-008a.jpg
Julius Kiplimo Maisei and Daniel Kemoi battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-009a.jpg
A person plays the drums along the course during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-010a.jpg
A man plays the bagpipes along the course.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-011a.jpg
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-012a.jpg
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-013a.jpg
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-014a.jpg
People cheer on the elite runners near Lindsay Park Yacht Club during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-015a.jpg
People cheer on the elite runners near Lindsay Park Yacht Club during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bettendorf.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-016a.jpg
A group sings near the Arsenal bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-017a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead near Modern Woodmen Park during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-018a.jpg
A person takes photographs of the racers on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-019a.jpg
Volunteers cheer on the racers on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-020a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-021a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-022a.jpg
A person cheers on the racers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in downtown Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-023a.jpg
Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich takes a water cup from volunteers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-024a.jpg
Philemon Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead while running through Rock Island on Sunday during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-025a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-026a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-027a.jpg
Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich runs in the rain on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-028a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-029a.jpg
A person cheers on the racers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-030a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-031a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-032a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-033a.jpg
Butch Long cheers on the racers on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-034a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-035a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-036a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-037a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-038a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-039a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-040a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-041a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-042a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-043a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-044a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-045a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-046a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-047a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-048a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-049a.jpg
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday. Terer won the event for the third time in his career.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-050a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-051a.jpg
Fans cheer during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-052a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-053a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-054a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-055a.jpg
More than 4,500 participated this weekend in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-056a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-057a.jpg
Elizabeth Miller rests her head on Brett Miller after they both finish the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-058a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-059a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-060a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-061a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-062a.jpg
Jessica Schirato pulls the hood on her poncho over her head as she finishes Sunday's TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. See today's Sports section for more on the marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-063a.jpg
More than 4,500 participated this weekend in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-064a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-065a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-066a.jpg
Elliott Sharp watches racers finish the race.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-067a.jpg
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-068a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-069a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-070a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-071a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-072a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-073a.jpg
Race Director Joe Moreno, right, holds Cindy Willard’s hand as she finishes the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-074a.jpg
Race Director Joe Moreno, right, holds Cindy Willard’s hand as she finishes the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-075a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-076a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-077a.jpg
Race director Joe Moreno high fives female winner Hirut Guangul as she crosses the finish line during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-078a.jpg
Race director Joe Moreno hugs female winner Hirut Guangul during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-079a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-080a.jpg
Amy Regan took second place during the women's marathon Sunday at the TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon. By clocking 2 hours, 44 minutes, 24 seconds in her debut at the 26.2-mile distance, the Kansan qualified for 2020's U.S. Olympic Trials.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-081a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-082a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-083a.jpg
Amador Nunez runs with the American Flag during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday in Moline.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-084a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-085a.jpg
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com