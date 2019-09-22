{{featured_button_text}}

MOLINE — Hirut Guangul is like any great hitter on a hot streak.

The next turn at bat can hardly come soon enough.

"I can't wait to come back," Guangul said soon after claiming her fifth marathon women's title Sunday in the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.

The 27-year-old Ethiopian improved to 5-for-5, winning every visit to the 22nd annual event dating back to her 26.2-mile debut in 2012.

Guangul also won in 2013 and 2015-16, and owns the course record of 2 hours, 35 minutes, 7 seconds from that first victory.

Guangul's five wins stands alone in all-time annals. Fellow Sunday winner Philemon Kiplangat Terer tied the men's high with a third career QC victory this weekend.

"The first time I ran here, I ran my best time. Since then, my feelings are like my family. This (event) is very special to me," Guangul said after receiving a huge post-race hug from QCM founder and race director Joe Moreno.

Guangul finished in 2:41:34 this time to claim the $3,000 winner's prize plus $500 for a QCM time bonus of 2:48:00 or better.

Her victory was by nearly three minutes over Amy Regan, a six-time Division III college national champion from Kansas.

Despite the margin, Regan walked away plenty happy, too.

Besides the $1,500 runner-up prize, Regan also qualified for 2020's U.S. Olympic Trials by clocking a sub-2:45 time. Regan, who ran 2:44:24 in her marathon debut, is the fifth women to ever achieve that feat at the QCM.

Rounding out the Top 5 moneywinners in order were Kenyan's Jacquline Nyetipei (2:53:54; $1,000) and Gladys Cheboi (2:56:08, $750), plus California's Caitlin Robinson (2:58:04, $500).

Robinson, a 3-time Trials qualifier, already was headed back this year to be joined in the field by Regan.

"I'm very, very happy," Guangul said after holding off a star-studded, 13-women elite field. "Thank you God for allowing me to win again."

Guangul's average mile was 6:10 to produce a time that ranks ninth-best all-time at the QCM.

The champ was joined by Nyetipei and Cheboi in setting the early pace at 37:48 through the first 10K, with Regan more than a minute back.

By the halfway point, Guangul and Nyetipei led at 1:20:57. Guangul then broke the race open and Regan followed, with Guangul more than two minutes ahead of Regan at the 20-mile mark.

The rain-soaked race included windy conditions, with high humidity and temperatures in the 70s.

"The rain was very challenging," Guangul admitted. "But this time (of year), my country is in winter, so I am used to it."

The victory also marked the end of a two-year hiatus from marathoning, with Guangul focusing on training for other, shorter distances during that layoff.

"I didn't die, so I'm coming back," she joked.

Former Augustana standout Liz Lundine of Davenport claimed $200 as the top local finisher in 3:23:55.

Also winning money were the Top 3 in the Masters Division — Iowan Jennifer VandeVegte (3:04:05; $500), Bettendorf's Allison Beck (3:53:19; $300) and Texan Anett Udvari (3:58:13; $200).

