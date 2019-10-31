A rare October snow storm should help make for another muddy good time Saturday at Scott County Park when the 31st annual Governor's Cross County Run debuts a new, muddier course at 1 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to be around 40 degrees, so some of Thursday's snow might remain on the ground in places for added fun, but what melts will only aid the grimey conditions.
A 2-mile and 4-plus-mile race are both offered with the European-style cross-country event promising surprises throughout. Both courses include trails (maintained and unmaintained), wooded areas, natural and artificial hazards, water, and lots of mud.
Race organizers have issued their annual warning: Be prepared to get wet, muddy, slip, fall, and laugh at yourself. Wear clothes that can be trashed and bring extra dry clothes to change into after the race.
Online registration is closed but walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup starting at 11 a.m. race day at the start/finish line, the Whispering Pines Shelter.
Proceeds benefit the Cornbelt Running Club's Nancy Kapheim Memorial Scholarship Fund.
There is a shuttle bus service available from the overflow parking lots.
Besides the usual age-group awards, there are honors in several "crazy" categories. The CBRC and the other race sponsors also have a number of prizes to award.
The post-race party also includes free soft drinks and cider around a warm fire. The Big Black Box Food Truck also is making an appearance to sell hot food and refreshments.
For more information, visit govsrun.com, call the Running Wild (563-323-7025) or email Russ Hart (runrhart@aol.com) or Tarron Borgeson (borgeson34@hotmail.com).
Also Saturday: The Black Hawk Hiking Club visits Rock Island's Sunset Park at 2:30 p.m. Sunset Park was the site of the first club hike on Jan. 2, 1920. It is in a beautiful location at the junction of the Rock River and the Mississippi River and is a favorite place for fishermen. Visit blackhawkhikingclub.org for more about the outing and the club's centennial celebration.
Also this weekend: The Quad Cities Women's Outdoor Club offers a Scavenger Hunt in downtown LeClaire from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The top two teams win prizes. Donations of hats, socks and gloves will be collected for the Methodist Clothes Closet and Camelot School. Sign up at GetMeRegistered.com for this members-only event. To join the fun, visit qcwoc.com or contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org.
Also this week: The monthly membership meeting for Friends of Off-Road Cycling start at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bettendorf's Crawford Brew Works. Jumbo pretzels, mini-pizzas and beverages are all available for purchase.