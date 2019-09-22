{{featured_button_text}}
092219-mda-spt-qc-marathon-003a.jpg

Runners begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday in Moline.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

MOLINE — Geneseo's Kelley Timmerman has had a tough couple of weeks.

However, a figurative ray of sunshine poked through the literal dark clouds hovering over the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.

With the local running legend adding to her long list of accomplishments by winning the 5K, Timmerman managed to smile despite a rainy Sunday morning in downtown Moline.

"I was hoping to run in the half (marathon), but the family had some medical issues, with mom and dad in and out of the hospital the last six weeks," said Timmerman.

"So it's been stressful and I haven't had much time to train. But you do what you can, you just back down and hope for the best. Family always is first."

The Geneseo High School girls' cross-country coach finished in 20 minutes and 41 seconds. That was quicker than nearby Dubuque's Tammy Kallback (21:17) and East Moline's Rubi Tapia (21:41).

"I'm happy," Timmerman said. "I didn't know if I'd break 21 (minutes), to be honest. So we'll take it.

"I actually would have slowed down in the half. So it was long enough for me (Sunday). I'm glad it's over. I know I'm going to hurt (today).

"Luckily, the kids keep me going. I have an awesome 15 girls this year. They're very supportive, very family-oriented. They've really helped me through a tough couple of weeks."

Men's: Local cross-country excellence shined through in the men's 5K, too.

Pleasant Valley senior Kent Nichols remained on track for a late-season comeback by winning in 16:15.

"I've been ineligible for a couple of meets so far," the 17-year-old said, "so Coach (Eric) Belby really wanted me to get a race in and get back into the swing of things, and get up there with the guys where I should be. This was good to get me back in that mindset."

Nichols also took advantage of his recent time off from scholastic competition to run Labor Day Weekend in the annual Run for Carl, but said he failed to fare well.

"This was a fast course. It was really good to get out and run," said Nichols, who won by a whopping 72 seconds.

"I run with the team, I just can't run in meets right now. That's frustrating.

"It's not been fun sitting on the sidelines. I still have to be at the meets and cheer on the guys, because they'd do the same for me."

Rock Island's Colin Young (17:27) and downstate Illinoisan Jacob Albert (17:44) finished 2-3 behind Nichols, who is eyeing a return by next month's Mississippi Athletic Conference championship.

"It's awesome to win here because I've been volunteering with some guys on my team to help (race director) Joe (Moreno) with different things through out the year," said Nichols.

"He's an awesome guy and does amazing things. It's awesome to be able to finally be part of running it. I want to do the actual marathon some day."

