MOLINE — Geneseo's Kelley Timmerman has had a tough couple of weeks.
However, a figurative ray of sunshine poked through the literal dark clouds hovering over the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
With the local running legend adding to her long list of accomplishments by winning the 5K, Timmerman managed to smile despite a rainy Sunday morning in downtown Moline.
"I was hoping to run in the half (marathon), but the family had some medical issues, with mom and dad in and out of the hospital the last six weeks," said Timmerman.
"So it's been stressful and I haven't had much time to train. But you do what you can, you just back down and hope for the best. Family always is first."
The Geneseo High School girls' cross-country coach finished in 20 minutes and 41 seconds. That was quicker than nearby Dubuque's Tammy Kallback (21:17) and East Moline's Rubi Tapia (21:41).
"I'm happy," Timmerman said. "I didn't know if I'd break 21 (minutes), to be honest. So we'll take it.
"I actually would have slowed down in the half. So it was long enough for me (Sunday). I'm glad it's over. I know I'm going to hurt (today).
"Luckily, the kids keep me going. I have an awesome 15 girls this year. They're very supportive, very family-oriented. They've really helped me through a tough couple of weeks."
Men's: Local cross-country excellence shined through in the men's 5K, too.
Pleasant Valley senior Kent Nichols remained on track for a late-season comeback by winning in 16:15.
"I've been ineligible for a couple of meets so far," the 17-year-old said, "so Coach (Eric) Belby really wanted me to get a race in and get back into the swing of things, and get up there with the guys where I should be. This was good to get me back in that mindset."
Nichols also took advantage of his recent time off from scholastic competition to run Labor Day Weekend in the annual Run for Carl, but said he failed to fare well.
"This was a fast course. It was really good to get out and run," said Nichols, who won by a whopping 72 seconds.
"I run with the team, I just can't run in meets right now. That's frustrating.
"It's not been fun sitting on the sidelines. I still have to be at the meets and cheer on the guys, because they'd do the same for me."
Rock Island's Colin Young (17:27) and downstate Illinoisan Jacob Albert (17:44) finished 2-3 behind Nichols, who is eyeing a return by next month's Mississippi Athletic Conference championship.
"It's awesome to win here because I've been volunteering with some guys on my team to help (race director) Joe (Moreno) with different things through out the year," said Nichols.
"He's an awesome guy and does amazing things. It's awesome to be able to finally be part of running it. I want to do the actual marathon some day."
LoriMcFate sports a poncho during the marathon.
Racers stand for the national anthem during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Runners begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon on Sunday in Moline.
Racers begin the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
A marathon official rides a bike across the I-74 Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Julius Kiplimo Maisei and Daniel Kemoi battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Volunteers stand ready with water cups during the marathon.
Julius Kiplimo Maisei and Daniel Kemoi battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
A person plays the drums along the course during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
A man plays the bagpipes along the course.
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Daniel Kemoi takes the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
People cheer on the elite runners near Lindsay Park Yacht Club during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bettendorf.
People cheer on the elite runners near Lindsay Park Yacht Club during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Bettendorf.
A group sings near the Arsenal bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead near Modern Woodmen Park during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
A person takes photographs of the racers on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
Volunteers cheer on the racers on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead on the Centennial Bridge during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Davenport.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
A person cheers on the racers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in downtown Rock Island.
Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich takes a water cup from volunteers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
Philemon Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead while running through Rock Island on Sunday during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Rock Island.
Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich runs in the rain on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Kiplangat Terer and Sammy Kipkosgei Rotich battle for the lead on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
A person cheers on the racers during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Butch Long cheers on the racers on the Rock Island Arsenal during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
Kiplangat Terer runs along River Drive during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday. Terer won the event for the third time in his career.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Fans cheer during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
More than 4,500 participated this weekend in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Elizabeth Miller rests her head on Brett Miller after they both finish the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Jessica Schirato pulls the hood on her poncho over her head as she finishes Sunday's TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon. See today's Sports section for more on the marathon.
More than 4,500 participated this weekend in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Elliott Sharp watches racers finish the race.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Race Director Joe Moreno, right, holds Cindy Willard’s hand as she finishes the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
Race Director Joe Moreno, right, holds Cindy Willard’s hand as she finishes the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Moline.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Race director Joe Moreno high fives female winner Hirut Guangul as she crosses the finish line during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
Race director Joe Moreno hugs female winner Hirut Guangul during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Amy Regan took second place during the women's marathon Sunday at the TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon. By clocking 2 hours, 44 minutes, 24 seconds in her debut at the 26.2-mile distance, the Kansan qualified for 2020's U.S. Olympic Trials.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Amador Nunez runs with the American Flag during the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday in Moline.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Thousands participate in the 22nd annual TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
