"Weekend Warriors" get a special treat for pounding the local pavement Saturday as the Lagomarcino's Cocoa Beano Run takes off at 8:30 a.m. in the Village of East Davenport.
The annual event is a delicious mixture of running and Lago's chocolate, with a kids run (9:30 a.m.) following the adult's 5K and 10K.
Lago's chocolate treats await the finishers in all races. Participants in the adult races also receive a fleece event jacket.
Online registration remains open until 6 tonight at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are available with packet pickup from noon to 6 p.m. today at the Village Theatre. There are no race morning sign-ups.
Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.
For more information, call Charles Stelk at 563-271-0029 or visit lagomarcinos.com/cocoa-beano-5k.
On Sunday: Western Illinois Animal Rescue's annual fundraising road race is 10 a.m. Sunday in Monmouth. The Happy Howloween Race is an all-comers 5K fun run/walk that starts and finishes at WIAR. Both a pet and child costume contest are decided after the race. Refreshments are served.
You have free articles remaining.
All race participants receive an event t-shirt while supplies last. Online registration remains open until midnight Saturday at localraces.com/wiarrescue/wiar-2019-happy-howloween-5k-run-walk.
Proceeds benefit the no-kill, non-profit rescue center.
For details, visit wiarrescue.com, email glendaehlen@gmail.com, or call WIAR at 309-715-7109.
Also Saturday: The Black Hawk Hiking Club visits the 101 Ranch in Blue Grass at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The hike is free and open to the public.
The facility is believed to have been the 101st stagecoach stop traveling from Chicago. There is a historic stone house, built in 1844, which is open for view and offers restroom facilities for the hike. The ranch also features 250 acres of woodlands and six miles of hiking trails. Water provided; bring your own cup. If the weather cooperates, there will be a camp fire afterwards.
Visit blackhawkhikingclub.org for more about the outing.
Also this weekend: The Quad Cities Women's Outdoor Club offers a night hike Sunday on the bike path from Eldridge to Long Grove. Hikers meet at 5:45 p.m. at Sheridan Meadows Park. Treats, drinks and bathrooms await in Long Grove. The 5-mile walk is open to all abilities. Be sure to bring head lamps or flash lights. To join the fun, visit qcwoc.com or contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org.