The Iowa side of the river has dominated the high school girls relay at the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints.
Davenport North won in 2013, Assumption and Pleasant Valley have swapped titles over the last five years.
Rock Island put a stop to that Thursday.
Mar'icha Woodson, Mirsa Boyer, Jayla Hawthorn and Daviona Hearn clipped Bettendorf at the finish line, triumphing over the Bulldogs 57.92 to 58.17 seconds.
"We're really happy," Hawthorn said.
Woodson, Boyer and Hawthorn ran together during the track and field season for the Rocks in the 400- and 800-meter relays.
Adding Hearn as the anchor was the one change.
Even so, Hawthorn had plenty of confidence.
"She's a fighter when she's running," she said. "She always has that ending, and she knows how to push through."
When Hawthorn handed off to Hearn, Bettendorf was out in front until Hearn chased the Bulldogs' anchor down for Rocky's first title since 2012 and seventh overall. Assumption finished third in 58.80 seconds.
While the Bettendorf girls fell just short, the boys coasted to their second straight relays win.
Ethan Clarke, Ryan Cole, Austin Kalar and Mekou Smith-Reed ran in 49.34 seconds to outlast Rock Island, which ran in 50.18 seconds. Davenport North placed third, posting a time of 52.40 seconds.
In the individual races, no lead was safe Thursday night on Brady Street.
Nick Dehner, James Raabe and Laney Fitzpatrick trailed for 350 meters in their respective divisions during the 19th running of the Genesis Orthopedic Hospital Brady Street Sprints.
That final 50 meters ignited them to titles.
Dehner outlasted seven-time champ Marek Wensel in the Men's Masters, Raabe squeaked past 2017 winner Matt Jones in the Men's 30-39 and Fitzpatrick went to the outside of Bella Solis to claim the Women's Open.
Raabe defended his title while Dehner and Fitzpatrick won their first sprints races.
"I do this just because it's fun, great runners and good people," Dehner said. "I'm happy. There's some awesome runners in that race."
James Warren (Men's Open) and Nancy Foxen (Women's Masters) went back-to-back while Jen Paul (Women's 30-39) won her sixth straight divisional race.
Wensel started out fast and looked to be in full control of the second race of the evening.
Then Dehner began his comeback.
After finishing second last year in the 30-39 division, Dehner sprinted past the Marion resident and broke the tape at the finish line.
The 40-year-old's finishing time of 1 minutes, 5.68 seconds was nearly six seconds quicker than his qualifier.
"I was just trying to stay loose and hang in there until the finish," Dehner said. "He's still the king. I hope to run against him next year."
Raabe was one of two runners during his qualifying day, and he posted the eighth best qualifying time of 1:24.3.
When he crossed the finish line, he had dropped 20 seconds and defeated Jones by .22 seconds.
Fitzpatrick became the first runner from Assumption to win the Open since Mallory King won in 2015, her second in a row after Maddie Irmen won in 2012 and 2013.
"To be able to come out and get the win is awesome," said Fitzpatrick, donning a red Assumption jersey. "I knew Assumption had a history of winning this a lot."
Warren, Foxen and Paul all posted the top qualifying times and lived up to them.
Warren lost to Zach Frey, a former Loras runner, in 2016 and was put up against Central grad Tyson Morrison from Loras this year.
He didn't let history repeat itself.
The Rockford, Illinois, native posted a time of 1:00.64, three seconds quicker than his qualifying time. Bettendorf's Brendon Scott placed second while Morrison finished third.
Warren is the first open runner to go back-to-back since Ryan Grenko in 2010-11.
Foxen, a Muscatine native, won her second straight masters race, posting a time of 1:32.17, exactly seven seconds faster than runner-up Tirzah Renkes.
Paul competed with friend and runner-up Beckey Anderson and clipped her by just over five seconds.
Her seventh straight win at the sprints follows her 10k win at the Firecracker run.