This may be a first.
Perhaps never before has someone taken part in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 as an ordinary, entry-paying runner one year, then come back to be part of the elite field for the race the following year.
Dhruvil Patel is doing it.
But you get the feeling the former North Central College star might be entered in Saturday’s 45th annual Bix 7 even if he wasn’t among the invited professionals. He had that good of an experience when he ran the Bix 7 for the first time last summer along with Rock Island’s Zach Hird and some of other college buddies.
Because three Hird brothers plus Alleman’s Ethan Adlfinger all ran at North Central, it became sort of a tradition for runners from the Naperville, Illinois, Division III program to run the Bix 7.
"I was just never a big summer racer when I was going to college," said Patel, who is from the Chicago suburb of Skokie.
"But last year I thought ‘Hey, why not?’ I was just blown away by the galleries and how well it’s organized and how lively it was. It was a great race, and I really enjoyed it."
Patel finished 15th in his debut Bix 7, not far behind the east African runners who often dominate the event.
Now that his college career is over, he is eligible to receive prize money and is looking forward to possibly breaking into the top 10.
He already has pocketed one check as a professional runner. He won $200 for winning the Four on the Fourth race in Elmhurst, Illinois, on July 4.
"It was a good race but nothing like this," Patel said.
The 22-year-old has come a long way as a runner since his days at Niles North High School. He wasn’t even an all-stater there, placing 26th in the Class 3A state cross country meet in 2014 and finishing 17th in the 3200 at the state track meet the following spring.
"Coming out of high school, I wasn’t recruited very much by D-I teams …," he said. "I ended up going to North Central because of Coach (Al) Carius. I used to just love talking to him, and he was such a great guy. That made the decision easy for me."
Patel won two D-III national championships as a junior at North Central — in the indoor 5,000 an outdoor 10,000 — and then added four more national titles as a senior. He won the D-III cross country championship last fall, the 5,000 at the national indoor meet and both the 5,000 and 10,000 outdoors.
"I ended up doing really, really well for myself," he admitted. "I couldn’t have asked for a better experience."
Finish line now Froehlich Way
Ed Froehlich sort of suspected that someone might do something this weekend to acknowledge his 40 years as the director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
He never expected this.
As it is, the Quad-City Times and the city of Davenport joined together to do something to render the normally garrulous Froehlich darn near speechless.
Davenport mayor Frank Klipsch issued a proclamation Friday renaming a portion of 3rd Street just east of downtown “Ed Froehlich Way.’’ The announcement came during a prerace party at St Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center that included no less than six standing ovations for Froehlich and other members of his committee.
“Oh my goodness … I had no idea,’’ Froehlich admitted before reverting to the sense of humor for which he has become known.
“I really wanted Kirkwood Boulevard, though.’’
The section of 3rd Street that will bear Froehlich’s name is between Iowa and LeClaire Streets, which is where the Bix 7 finish line is located.
Klipsch said the gesture carried the full support of the entire city council and was the result of a “mutual effort’’ between the city and the Times.
“Obviously, this event is much more than a local running event,’’ he said. “It’s a worldwide festival event. It becomes economic development, it becomes fundraising, it becomes a Quad-City visitors opportunity, it becomes a family reunion. So many things about that.
“I’ve known Ed for 32 years and I think what he has done and the enthusiasm that he brings … and he has his unique way of doing things … I think we decided that we wanted to do something a little more permanent.’’
Froehlich has won about every national award available to race directors and has carried out his duties with a unique, lighthearted style.
Klipsch noted that the street name has a double meaning in that way.
“As people come to the finish line, they’ll continue to remember that this is the Ed Froehlich way of doing a race,’’ he said.