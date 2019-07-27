Joyciline Jepkosgei was not unlike many of the hundreds of other first-time runners Saturday at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
The 25-year-old Kenyan was curious about the challenges that awaited her on the seven-mile course through the streets of Davenport.
She was curious about that monstrous Brady Street hill at the start, about the quick up and downs through McClellan Heights and about the sneaky steady incline on the return run on Kirkwood Boulevard.
At the start, it was all new and all pretty much unknown for Jepkosgei, a second-place finisher at the 2018 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships and a rare competitor in races in the United States.
"I did not know what to expect, how it would go," Jepkosgei said.
Jepkosgei pulled away down the stretch to win the women’s championship at the 45th annual Bix 7, finishing in a time of 36 minutes, 4 seconds.
Her time was the seventh-fastest clocking for a woman in the race’s history, and she needed that type of performance to hold off Vicoty Chepngeno of Kenya by four seconds and Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia by seven seconds.
The top three finishers all recorded times that rank among the top nine in the race’s 45-year history.
"When I am crossing the finish line there is a great feeling of happiness," Jepkosgei said. "I did not maybe expect to win. I expected to run a good race. It was a tough race on a tough course in a beautiful city. It has been a very good day."
Jepkosgei, Chepngeno and Gebreslase separated themselves from the rest of the women’s field during the second half of the race, and a steady approach proved important for Jepkosgei, who earlier this year won the New York City Half Marathon.
"Some runners are good going up the hills. Some are good going down them. I wanted to maintain, to do the best that I could to run a steady race," Jepkosgei said. "Up, down, steady, I was able to do that."
And that made a difference on a day when defending champion Margaret Muriuki of Kenya finished sixth in a time of 37:20.
The top American finisher in the race was Julia Kohnen of St. Louis, who took eighth in a time of 39:49.
Jepkosgei earned $12,500 for winning the race, part of one of the largest non-marathon prize purses for a race in the United States.
"She ran a good race. She stayed strong at the end. It was her day," said Chepngeno, who improved on her fifth-place finish in the 2018 Bix 7.
Jepkosgei felt strong from the outset of the race and while she enjoyed her return trip down the Brady Street hill much more than her climb up it, those early strides helped establish a winning tone for Jepkosgei.
"I did not want to go so fast right away up the hills. I wanted to take it the right way and get a good pace and maintain," she said. "I was able to do that, and it let me run a good race."
As the race neared its midpoint and the turnaround on McClellan Boulevard, Jepkosgei continued to maintain a steady approach with Chepngeno and Gebreslase still involved in a lead pack that began to separate itself from the fourth- and fifth-place finishers, Caroline Chepkoech and Monicah Ngige.
Chepkoech finished in 36:27, while Ngige completed the course in 36:44.
"It was a very good field, a good test, and I feel so happy to have run a good race," Jepkosgei said.
072819-BIX7-JG-01.jpg
Eli Soliz, of Moline pours water over his head while running along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-02.jpg
A volunteer arranges cups of water for runner in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-03.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-04.jpg
Gracie Braden, 7, and Ren Nolte, 6, put out their hands to high five runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-05.jpg
Runners attempt to grab a cup of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-06.jpg
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, cheering for Kyle Burk during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-07.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-08.jpg
Committee Chairman of the bix Clara Littig cheers on runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-09.jpg
Encouraging chalk drawings along McClellan Blvd. for runners participating in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-10.jpg
Cindy Gair of East Moline rings a cowbell welcoming runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-11.jpg
Runners walk through cups of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-12.jpg
Easton Braden, 5, Ren Nolte, 6, and Gracie Braden, 7, dance before runners hit McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-13.jpg
Residents on McClellan Blvd. watch as runners pass by during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-14.jpg
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-15.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-16.jpg
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, who gets a hug from her father Kyle Burk while competing in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-17.jpg
Kyle Snelson, 10, of Des Moines waits for runners along McClellan Blvd. to hand out water to before the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-18.jpg
Ben Smith, 12, and his cousin Sam League, 9 make chalk drawings before runners take to the streets in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-19.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-20.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-21.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-22.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-23.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-24.jpg
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-25.jpg
A man who did not want to be identified purposes jello shots to runners in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-26.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-27.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-28.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-29.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-30.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-31.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-32.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-33.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-34.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-35.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-36.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-37.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-38.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-39.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-40.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-41.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-42.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-43.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-44.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-45.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-46.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-47.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-48.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-49.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-50.jpg
072819-BIX7-KS-001
Outgoing Race Director Ed Froehlich talks with long time friend and Bix 7 volunteer Bobby Lowe before the last morning check of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race course in Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-002
Outgoing Race Director Ed Froehlich, left talks with Race Director Michelle Juehring during the last morning check of the Quad-City Times BIX7 race course in Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-003
John Bribriesco, left talks with Outgoing Race Director Ed Froehlich while checking the Quad-City Times BIX7 race course Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-004
The Running Elvi encourage runners before the start of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-005
072819-BIX7-KS-006
072819-BIX7-KS-007
072819-BIX7-KS-008
072819-BIX7-KS-009
072819-BIX7-KS-010
072819-BIX7-KS-011
072819-BIX7-KS-012
072819-BIX7-KS-013
072819-BIX7-KS-014
Kelly Kimball part of the Palmer College of Chiropractic spine texts while waiting for the start of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-015
072819-BIX7-KS-016
072819-BIX7-KS-017
Pete Drahozal of Eldridge, Iowa plays a little music on his horn before the start of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in Davenport Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-018
072819-BIX7-KS-019
072819-BIX7-KS-020
072819-BIX7-KS-021
072819-BIX7-KS-022
072819-BIX7-KS-023
072819-BIX7-KS-024
072819-BIX7-KS-025
072819-BIX7-KS-026
The Running Elvi bring up the back of the Walkers during the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-027
The Running Elvi bring up the back of the Walkers during the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
072819-BIX7-KS-028
072819-BIX7-KS-029
072819-BIX7-KS-030
072819-BIX7-KS-031
072819-BIX7-KS-032
072819-BIX7-KS-033
072819-BIX7-KS-034
072819-BIX7-KS-035
072819-BIX7-KS-036
072819-BIX7-KS-037
072819-BIX7-KS-038
072819-BIX7-KS-039
072819-BIX7-JS-016
Elite runners Gabriel Geay (7) of Tanzania and Jarius Birech of Kenya use water to cool off near the turn-around, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-001
Outgoing race director Ed Froehlich looks up Brady Street on Saturday prior to the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-002
A runner takes a moment to himself before the race, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-003
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya stands at the start line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, before the running of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-004
The gun fires as the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race gets under way, Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Brady Street in Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-005
Runners leave the starting line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-006
Runners leave the starting line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-007
A runner slaps the hands of spectators as he runs up Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-008
The scene looking down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-009
Elite runner Kenneth Kosgei (35) of Kenya, checks his time near 12th Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-010
Dominic Korir of Kenya leads the group of elite runners as they make the turn from Brady Street to Kirkwood, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-011
A group of elite runners including the eventual winner Leonard Barsoton (3) of Keny spread out as they begin the run down Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-012
Elite runner Jarius Birech of Kenya checks his time while on Kirkwood Blve., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-013
The elite group stays as a pack at the end of Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-014
The elite runners make the turn from Kirkwood Blvd. onto Jersey Ridge, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-015
The elite runners run up McClellan Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-017
The elite group of runners dwindle to five on McClellan Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-018
Leaders Leonard Barsoton (L) of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania battle for the lead, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-019
Leaders Leonard Barsoton (L) of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania battle for the lead, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. Barsoton prevailed as he won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-020
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-021
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-022
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-023
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he runs down Brady Street from Kirkwood Boulevard on Saturday during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-024
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya makes the turn onto 3rd Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-025
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-026
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-JS-027
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-001.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-002.jpg
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya crosses the finish of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, leading the female runners with a time of 36:04 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-003.jpg
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-004.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya is interviewed by media members after winning the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-005.jpg
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport crosses the finish line with help from incoming race director Michelle Juehring and Genesis medical staff volunteers during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-006.jpg
Outgoing race director Ed Froehlich, left, and race director Michelle Juehring walk and talk while waiting for leaders at the finish line of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-007.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-008.jpg
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-009.jpg
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport is helped to the finish by race staff during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-010
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-011
Runners make their way up Brady Street hill during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-012
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-013
A runner works out in a loft gym overlooking the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-014
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-015
Medals are handed out to racers after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-016
Patriot Guard riders prepare to lead the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-017
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-018
Joyciline Jepkosgei, of Kenya, finishes as the first female racer with a time of 36:04 during Saturday's 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-019
Alyson Johnson of Minneapolis waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-020
Tyler Hampton of Naperville finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-021
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-022
A Patriot Guard rider takes off to lead the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-023
Madison Yaddof, 17, of Bettendorf, waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in downtown Davenport on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-024
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya adjusts her shoe laces after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-025
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-026
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-027
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-028
Runners near the end of the Prairie Farms Quick Bix during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-029
Greg Barker of Coal Valley finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-030
Nolan Raabe, 8, of Bettendorf, runs with James, left, and Erin Raabe during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-031
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-032
Brad Theyerl of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-033
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm waves to the camera on her way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-034
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya discusses the race after winning the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-035
Runners stretch before the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-036
Patriot guard riders make their way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-037
A Patriot Guard rider waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-038
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-039
Sean Moeller of Davenport crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-040
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-041
An Elvis impersonator gestures for the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-042
072819-BIX7-AA-043
072819-BIX7-AA-044
072819-BIX7-AA-045
072819-BIX7-AA-046
072819-BIX7-AA-047
072819-BIX7-AA-048
072819-BIX7-AA-049
072819-BIX7-AA-050
072819-BIX7-AA-051
072819-BIX7-AA-052
072819-BIX7-AA-053
072819-BIX7-AA-054
072819-BIX7-AA-055
072819-BIX7-AA-056
072819-BIX7-AA-057
072819-BIX7-AA-058
072819-BIX7-AA-059
072819-BIX7-AA-060
072819-BIX7-AA-064
072819-BIX7-AA-065
072819-BIX7-AA-066
072819-BIX7-AA-067
072819-BIX7-AA-068
072819-BIX7-AA-069
072819-BIX7-AA-070
072819-BIX7-AA-071
072819-BIX7-AA-072
072819-BIX7-AA-073
072819-BIX7-AA-074
072819-BIX7-AA-075
072819-BIX7-AA-076
072819-BIX7-AA-077
072819-BIX7-AA-078
072819-BIX7-AA-079
072819-BIX7-AA-080
072819-BIX7-AA-081
072819-BIX7-AA-082
072819-BIX7-AA-083
072819-BIX7-AA-084
072819-BIX7-AA-085
072819-BIX7-AA-086
072819-BIX7-AA-087
072819-BIX7-AA-088
072819-BIX7-AA-089
072819-BIX7-AA-090
072819-BIX7-AA-091
072819-BIX7-AA-092
072819-BIX7-AA-093
072819-BIX7-AA-094
072819-BIX7-AA-095
072819-BIX7-AA-096
072819-BIX7-AA-097
072819-BIX7-AA-098
072819-BIX7-AA-099
072819-BIX7-AA-100
072819-BIX7-AA-101
072819-BIX7-AA-102
072819-BIX7-AA-103
072819-BIX7-AA-104
072819-BIX7-AA-105
072819-BIX7-AA-061
072819-BIX7-AA-062
072819-BIX7-AA-063
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-001
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-002
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-003
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-004
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-005
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-006
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-007
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-008
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-009
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-010
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-011
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-012
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-013
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-014
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-016
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-017
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-018
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-020
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-021
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-022
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-023
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-024
