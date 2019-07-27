DAVENPORT — The Quad-City Times Quick Bix featured a photo finish, though it wasn’t the type you might expect.
Nathan Behr, 13, finished the two-mile race in downtown Davenport with a first-place time of 11:52.
His dad, Michael, 42, finished just behind him and recorded the moment on his cellphone.
“Pretty good,” Nathan said of the friendly competition he got from his dad.
“Oh, there will be a day, you’ll be passed,” joked Mr. Behr, a 1994 Clinton High School grad.
The Behr’s made the trip from Aurora, where Nathan runs at Still Middle School.
Nathan ran his first Bix 7 last year, but took the Quick Bix for a spin Saturday morning as he tapers for the Naperville Sprint Triathlon next Saturday. He ran a pace of 5:56 per mile. Adam Hermiston was the third-fastest male in 12:56.
“Based on how it feels, I think I did pretty good above what I’ve been running,” Nathan said.
“It’s hard to tell with the hills,” said Mr. Behr.
“Good hills,” Nathan added.
The course runs up Brady St. and down Perry St. before finishing down 3rd St.
Nathan, who has competed in four or five triathlons, said he typically takes on the longer distances and runs mostly just for fun and personal bests. Though Saturday was not the first time he earned gold in a race.
“It’s really fun,” he said. “I get to meet more people the more I run, and just being out there for the experience.”
The third runner to cross the finish line was also the women’s winner, Tanya Hass, with a time of 11:52.
Battling through a sinus infection, the Fargo, ND resident made the last-minute decision to run the Quick Bix instead of her fifth Bix 7.
“I love doing the full seven,” said Hass, 38. “But I changed my mind this morning.”
She competed in the Lake Minnetonka Triathlon in June and ran the Boston Marathon in April.
She finished the 2015 Bix 7 as the 39th fastest female.
“I didn’t actually even think about doing the Quick Bix until this morning, and one of the girls I’m staying with mentioned, you can do the Quick Bix if you aren’t feeling good,” said Hass. “So that’s when I decided, yeah, I think I’ll do that and next year I’ll do the seven.”
Her husband, Chris, ran at UW-Platteville and ran the Bix 7 on Saturday. The two have a three-year-old at home.
Hass, who played one year of college volleyball at Minnesota State University Moorhead, did not start running until she was 27. She said she is regaining her speed following since having a child, and has dealt with a shifting pelvis, which has been an obstacle for marathon training.
The two-mile race went well for her and she said she went as fast as she could. Amanda Malone was the female runner-up over a minute later in 13:29.
“I know I can run faster than that, but right now, I don’t know if I can. I don’t really have the depth right now,” Hass said. “I went by feel and I basically really wanted to work on form, because that’s been an issue, especially running downhill.”
She said the Behrs were a good way ahead after the turn, but she caught a few guys on the way to the finish.
Up next for her is the YoungLife Triathon in Detroit Lakes, Minn., on Aug. 17, and the 10 mile race in October at the Twin Cities Marathon Weekend.