Jack Carey sang "God Bless the U.S.A." and the national anthem. Color guard members were honored. A motorcycle idled, ready to set the pace. Elvis and Marilyn Monroe impersonators, Toy Story characters, Waldo and Palmer College of Chiropractic members dressed as vertebrae were ready to go for the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.
And so were the runners and walkers, from Olympians and world-record holders to others irreverently costumed to families and just about every other type of person in between, packing the streets of downtown Davenport waiting for the starting gun to sound. More than 13,100 people registered for Bix races, retiring race director Ed Froehlich announced from the starting platform.
At the crack of the pistol, they were off, laboring up the infamously steep Brady Street hill. The temperature at race time was 75 degrees, the seventh-hottest in Bix history.
It paid off for Kenyan Leonard Barsoton, 24, who won his first Bix 7 with a time of 32:34, finishing just 6 seconds faster than Tanzanian Gabriel Geay. Twenty-five-year-old Joyciline Jepkosgei, who holds world records in the half marathon and 10k, won the woman's title with a time of 36:04, just 4 seconds faster than Kenyan Vicoty Chepngeno.
As he has for many years, legendary American marathoner Bill Rodgers competed. Joan Benoit Samuelson, arguably the greatest women's distance runner ever and an annual fixture at the Bix, autographed bibs at the finish line for fans; she was the 30th woman to finish at 45:54. Rodgers finished fourth in his 70-74 age group at 1:00:14.
And at least one runner ran quite a bit longer than he'd intended. Ten-year-old Leo Perme had signed up for the two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix, missed the turn-off and instead ran the full seven miles, much to the worry of his family, who didn't know what had become of the boy when he didn't cross the two-miler finish line.
This year's Bix 7, however, will be mostly remembered as the last for long-time race director Froehlich, who is widely credited with transforming the Bix 7 into one of the nation's premier road races and a fixture of Quad-City culture.
"Very, very happy and privileged, believe me, to have done this so long and to see the reaction of so many people and their appreciation for what we've accomplished," Froehlich said.
This year's race slogan was "Give Ed a Shout." Quad-City Times Executive Editor Matt Christensen worked with Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch to permanently name a portion of 3rd Street along the finish line as "Ed Froehlich Way." Christensen and the mayor announced the proclamation Friday, and the new street signs were in place for Froehlich's final race Saturday morning.
Next year, incoming director Michelle Juehring takes over.
"It feels awesome," Juehring said. "I'm still on a high seeing people compete, have fun. Families come together, celebrations and post-race parties ... There are just so many things running through my mind. A lot of smiles, a lot of cheering."
Beat the Elite runner Mallory Asbe gave it her all, going neck and neck with Barsoton before needing assistance to cross the finish line. Chosen to get a head-start in an attempt to finish before the winners, Asbe was taken to Genesis East for treatment; hospital spokesman Craig Cooper said later she was in good condition and was expected to be discharged soon. Asbe and two others taken to the hospital by ambulance were among 23 treated in the Genesis medical tent near the finish line.
Meanwhile, along the racecourse, families, parties and supporters lined the route to cheer on competitors. Inspired by the race's namesake, Davenport native and jazz legend Leon Bismarck "Bix" Beiderbecke, musicians played Dixieland on the street, and partiers waited to give out food, ice and, in some cases, alcohol.
Sue Bronzino and her husband, Paul, held their annual party at Brady and 7th streets, as they have for about 30 years.
"If I didn't show up, there wouldn't be a party," she said, waiting to hand out beer.
On Kirkwood Boulevard, Mike Castel was ready and waiting to hand out plastic bags of ice as he and others ate, partied and watched.
"They put it on their heads or use it to wet their mouths. It's a lifesaver," he said. "We were the first ones to ever do it. People thank us. Because (that first year) was a miserable Bix" because of the heat.
Both Bix 7 veterans and newcomers ran. Shelley Jorgensen ran her 24th Bix. "It's so much fun. Everybody has a great time. The weather's so challenging, the course is so challenging," she said after completing the Prairie Farms Quick Bix.
Before heading over to the starting line, new runner Heath Ekin said he'd been inspired by a friend posting on Facebook. So far, he was having fun.
After the race, runners cooled down with a water fountain and water before picking up their 45th-anniversary medal and heading to the Walmart post-race party held in the Quad-City Times parking lot for Whitey's Ice Cream, Chick-fil-A sandwiches and beverages — a challenge accomplished, a finish line crossed and another landmark year for the region's signature event.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
His intention was to run the Prairie Farms Quick Bix but 10-year-old Leo Perme of Darien, Ill. missed the turn and ran the entire seven miles of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Outgoing Race Director Ed Froehlich talks with long time friend and Bix 7 volunteer Bobby Lowe before the last morning check of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race course in Davenport.
Outgoing Race Director Ed Froehlich, left talks with Race Director Michelle Juehring during the last morning check of the Quad-City Times BIX7 race course in Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
John Bribriesco, left talks with Outgoing Race Director Ed Froehlich while checking the Quad-City Times BIX7 race course Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The Running Elvi encourage runners before the start of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Kelly Kimball part of the Palmer College of Chiropractic spine texts while waiting for the start of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Pete Drahozal of Eldridge, Iowa plays a little music on his horn before the start of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in Davenport Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The Running Elvi bring up the back of the Walkers during the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The Running Elvi bring up the back of the Walkers during the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from before the starting line of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Eli Soliz, of Moline pours water over his head while running along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
A volunteer arranges cups of water for runner in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Gracie Braden, 7, and Ren Nolte, 6, put out their hands to high five runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners attempt to grab a cup of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, cheering for Kyle Burk during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Committee Chairman of the bix Clara Littig cheers on runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Encouraging chalk drawings along McClellan Blvd. for runners participating in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Cindy Gair of East Moline rings a cowbell welcoming runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners walk through cups of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Easton Braden, 5, Ren Nolte, 6, and Gracie Braden, 7, dance before runners hit McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Residents on McClellan Blvd. watch as runners pass by during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, who gets a hug from her father Kyle Burk while competing in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Kyle Snelson, 10, of Des Moines waits for runners along McClellan Blvd. to hand out water to before the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Ben Smith, 12, and his cousin Sam League, 9 make chalk drawings before runners take to the streets in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
A man who did not want to be identified purposes jello shots to runners in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya crosses the finish of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, leading the female runners with a time of 36:04 in Davenport on Saturday.
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya is interviewed by media members after winning the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport crosses the finish line with help from incoming race director Michelle Juehring and Genesis medical staff volunteers during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Outgoing race director Ed Froehlich, left, and race director Michelle Juehring walk and talk while waiting for leaders at the finish line of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport on Saturday.
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport is helped to the finish by race staff during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Runners make their way up Brady Street hill during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A runner works out in a loft gym overlooking the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Medals are handed out to racers after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Patriot Guard riders prepare to lead the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei, of Kenya, finishes as the first female racer with a time of 36:04 during Saturday's 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Alyson Johnson of Minneapolis waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Tyler Hampton of Naperville finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A Patriot Guard rider takes off to lead the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Madison Yaddof, 17, of Bettendorf, waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in downtown Davenport on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya adjusts her shoe laces after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners near the end of the Prairie Farms Quick Bix during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Greg Barker of Coal Valley finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Nolan Raabe, 8, of Bettendorf, runs with James, left, and Erin Raabe during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Brad Theyerl of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm waves to the camera on her way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya discusses the race after winning the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport.
Runners stretch before the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Patriot guard riders make their way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
A Patriot Guard rider waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Sean Moeller of Davenport crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
An Elvis impersonator gestures for the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Phil Vernon, of Davenport, performs with the Quad Cities Ukulele Club during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Shawn Busch, of Eldridge, holds his daughter Ardyn, 2, during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Flags are displayed near a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Motorcycles make their way at the start of the race during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
The elite runners lead the pack during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Quad-City Times photographer John Schultz photographs the elite runners from the back of a motorcycle during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Michael Heffernan runs through a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Elizabeth Mallon waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
