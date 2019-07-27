{{featured_button_text}}
Rock Island High School boys track coach Ed Lillis uses crutches to make his way up Kirkwood Boulevard in his 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday, a race he has competed in annually since its inception.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com

Ed Lillis met his goal of finishing the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in under three hours Saturday, but "Bix on sticks" turned out to be even more of a memorable experience than he anticipated.

"All the way along the course, people were shouting encouragement. The support was incredible," said Lillis, a participant in every race in the event’s 45-year history who made his way around the seven-mile course through the streets of Davenport on crutches.

Recovering from surgery to replace a broken hip replacement, Lillis was flanked by his sons James and John every step of the way as they toured the hill-filled course.

Throughout the race, the longtime Rock Island High School boys track and assistant football coach heard shouts of "Go, Ed" and "Go get it, coach," providing motivation beyond what Lillis expected.

"The hills, they were a bit of a challenge, but we got through it. It was an incredible experience, a real special day," Lillis said.

And when he crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 37 minutes, 28 seconds, Lillis was greeted by an ovation, given a medal all of this year’s race participants received and had a chance to sit down for a welcomed rest.

"I think I’ll take it easy for the rest of the day," Lillis said.

The other three entries who have participated in every Bix 7 extended their string of completing the race as well.

Don Fish of Davenport ran the course in 1:12.57, Gary Fischer of Iowa City finished in 1:50.39 and Steve Clark of Streamwood, Illinois, completed the Bix 7 in 2:03.26.

Beat the elite runner collapses: Mallory Asbe gave everything she had Saturday.

But the heat, humidity and elite runners proved to be too much.

Asbe, this year's Isle Casino Beat the Elite runner was passed by men's winner Leonard Barsoton on the final stretch of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, just the fifth runner in the 16th year of the promotion not to be the first across the finish line.

"It's been incredibly exciting and we're extremely proud of her," Asbe's mother, Peg Carr, said. "We told her we were proud regardless of the outcome."

Asbe did cross, though she needed help to do so.

The 24-year-old Asbe was passed by Barsoton at Iowa Street, then started to collapse in the final 50 yards and was helped across the finish line by race director Ed Froehlich and incoming race director Michelle Juehring.

Asbe was taken to the medical tent in a wheelchair, where she received fluids for an hour before being taken to the emergency room at Genesis East, accompanied by her husband, Tyler. 

According to hospital spokesman Craig Cooper, Asbe was discharged Saturday afternoon.

"She's doing great. She's still got a smile on her face and a happy attitude so we're proud of that, too," Carr said. "I know that she's well cared for and I think she'll be OK."