Costumes are encouraged Saturday at the Gigi's Super Hero Run.
However, whether or not dressing for the part, participants transform into local heroes by supporting the free programs offered at Gigi's Playhouse for area kids and adults with Down syndrome. The local facility boasts more than 25 therapeutic and educational programs that advance literacy, math skills, motor skills and more.
The 7th annual fundraising road race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Bettendorf's Veteran's Memorial Park. A 5K, 1-mile family walk and a kids' dash are offered.
Online registration is available until noon today at gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities. Late sign-ups are offered with packet pickup today at Gigi's (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and starting at 7 a.m. on-site race morning. Event shirts are available as supplies last.
For more information, visit the Playhouse website or contact Mark Taghon at 309-762-7529 or quadcities@gigisplayhouse.org.
Also Saturday: The annual Riverbend Walk for Wishes benefits another great local cause, the regional chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and its efforts to enrich the lives of families with severely ill children.
The Saturday fundraising road race offers a 10K (10 a.m.), a 5K (10:30) and a 1-mile fun run (10:45) along the Iowa riverfront, with the start/finish at Davenport's Lindsay Park Yacht Club. Online registration is open until 3 p.m. today at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are offered on site along with packet pickup tonight (4-6 p.m.) and on race morning.
Wish children and ages 4-and-under are free. Each registration comes with a free drink ticket. Event shirts are available while supplies last. All participants receive a post-race party with a Fun Zone offering family-friendly activities.
For more details, contact Kevin Wolfe (563-676-7805).
Also this weekend: Moline's Seton Catholic School is offering the Za-Zoom! Quad Cities Pizza Festival 5K at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Kids' runs of a quarter-mile (ages 5 and up) and 100 yards (4-and-under) are also part of this inaugural event's fun at 8 a.m.
All of the kids' run participants receive a finisher's ribbon and an invitation to the kids' fun zone post-race party.
The 5K course runs through uptown Moline, with the start/finish at the school and the usual age-group awards offered.
Each 5K participant's race bib features a tear-off tag for a free drink and slice of pizza at the Pizza Fest. Proceeds benefit the school.
Online registration runs up to race time at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are available at the school during packet pickup tonight (3-7 p.m.) or race morning (starting at 7 a.m.).
For more, call Joshua Sherrod (309-236-9573).
Next weekend: The Quad Cities Bicycle Club's annual Fall Foliage Ride is next Friday through Sunday. The overnight trip is to the hilly troll country of Mount Horeb, Wis. Dinners and social gatherings are planned both Friday and Saturday night. Bike rides are Saturday and Sunday mornings along the Military Ridge State Trail. Registration is recommended. There are options to ride either day if not both. For more, contact Dean or Deb Mathias at 309-787-6547 or mathiasdebdean@peoplepc.com.