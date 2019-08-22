The Silvis Family Run celebrates a 38th anniversary Saturday with another rewarding experience.
The 5K race offers awards of all kinds — from cash prizes and trophies to the overall winners, to the usual age-group awards, and special honors for the fastest male and female from Silvis. The half-mile kids' run also features finisher's medals, along with chocolate milk a goody bag of treats at the finish line.
All participants receive an event t-shirt and are eligible for door prizes, with last year's race featuring more prizes than runners, so some received two parting gifts.
But the most rewarding part of the annual get-together is this race benefiting three charities — the Silvis Optimist Club, the Silvis Volunteer Fire Department and the Cornbelt Running Club's Junior Track program.
Schadt Park hosts the event starting at 8 a.m. with the 5K (8:30) following the kids' run. Parking is available at George O. Barr School.
Online registration is closed, but walk-up sign-ups are offered along with packet pickup today from 2-6 p.m. at the new Silvis Fire Station, or on-site race day starting at 6:30 a.m. Cornbelt Running Club members receive discounted entries.
For more information, visit silvisfamilyrun.com or call David Hays (563-676-7887).
Also Saturday: Atkinson hosts an annual heart-warmer, the Jordan Rahn Forever Young Run at 8 a.m. in Veterans Park. The memorial race honors the late namesake by donating all proceeds to Rahn's passion, the care of local foster children.
A mile fun run (9 a.m.) follows a 5K. Online registration ends this morning at jordanrahnforeveryoungrun.org.
Walk-up sign-ups are available with packet pickup on-site tonight (4-6 p.m.) or race morning (starting at 6:30 a.m.). There is no registration fee for foster children.
The post-race party includes live music and two free drinks for participants 21-years and older.
The race is part of Atkinson's Heritage Days festival, so plan to stick around and enjoy family-friendly activities such as inflatables, kids games, a car show, food vendors and more.
For more details, visit the website or call Katie VanAntwerp (309-945-7250).
Also this weekend: Hampton's Illiniwek Forest Preserve hosts Race the Night, a trail run offering a 7K, 14K and marathon. The marathon starts at 4 p.m. Saturday. A free half-mile kids' run takes off at 7:15 p.m. followed by the 14K (at 7:45) and 7K (8 p.m.).
Online registration is open until Saturday afternoon at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup today (4-8 p.m.) at Davenport's Fleet Feet store, or on-site race night from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Awards include honors for the top male and female in both the 7K and 14K.
For more information, call Brandon Bartz (309-314-4136) or Phil Young (563-349-3101).
Email bag: The Quad Cities Bicycle Club is hosting the American Bicycling Education Association's Cycling Savvy Course this weekend. Included is classroom work and on-the-road sessions to apply the lessons. The course is geared to anyone wanting to improve their skill of riding in traffic. Registration is required. Visit qcbc.org. ... Take part in Saturday's dedication of the new mountain biking trail in Buffalo. A special Wild Cat Den cycling journey is 8-11:30 a.m. Meet at Davenport's Centennial Park for the 45-50 mile ride. ... The QC Women's Outdoor Club is hosting a Sunrise Hike from 7-9 a.m. Saturday at Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park. Enjoy a tailgate party of juice and rolls afterward. For more, visit qcwoc.com or contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org. ... The QCBC and Rails to Trails have a celebration ride scheduled Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The free ride from Davenport's LeClaire Park Bandshell to Moline's Bass Street Landing celebrates the benefits of our existing network of nature trails. Please register as lunch will be served. Visit qcbc.org for more details.