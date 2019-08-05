Downtown East Moline is about to look like a war zone.
But all of the camouflage and military vehicles are for a battle of a different kind, with the seventh annual Trinity Freedom Run invading the area Thursday night for a great cause.
Proceeds from the annual road race benefit the local chapters of the USO and AUSA to help area military families in need.
The military-themed event includes a 5K and a 6-mile "Double-Time" loop of the race course, both starting at 6:30 p.m.
A "FrontLine" mile fun run/walk begins at 6 p.m. A kids' race also is offered at 5:45 p.m., with the "GroundPounder" Fun Run featuring eight obstacles.
"There's something for everyone," founding race director Joe Moreno said.
"It's a unique race because of the military theme. When you have 100 volunteers holding American flags, and all of the military vehicles on display, and custom trophies with soldiers on them, and then you're getting your awards from real soldiers, it's hard not to feel patriotic.
"You don't even have to walk or run a step to support the cause. With the MIA ($20 Ghost Runner registration) option, you get a shirt and the dog tags and the whole package while supporting the race."
Registration remains available online until race night at GetMeRegistered.com.
Late registration and walk-up sign-ups are also offered at packet pickup Wednesday and Thursday, 2-6 p.m. both days near the start/finish line at the QC Running Club headquarters (733 15th Ave., East Moline).
During packet pickup, and again through race night, a sofa-sized replica Ammo Box is displayed to collect dry goods and food donations for local veterans in need.
"We're hoping our participants and spectators can bring some donations to especially help out the homeless veterans," Moreno said.
Participants and spectators are also encouraged to trade in their old and tattered American flags for a free replacement donated by Main Street, the downtown East Moline organization.
"We're so thankful for that," Moreno said, "because that fits right in with our theme."
Along with the usual 25 military vehicles on display, and a 3-star General from the Rock Island Arsenal firing a canon to start the race, a P51 Mustang flyover has been added.
"Somebody knew somebody that's a pilot of an A10 Warthog down in Florida, and next you know, they're coming to do the flyover at the start of the race during the National Anthem," Moreno said, noting the pilot and plane arrives today to get acclimated to the surroundings.
"My son Tony is a JTAC and what they do is they're the ground guy for the planes, to tell them the coordinates for their bombs. So they're hooked up.
"I hope he gets to zoom down as close as he can. It'd be great after he lands if he could bring it over for people to see, but there's no way to do that."
Also new this year is a change to the Top Gun award.
Previously, the traveling trophy was awarded to one of the five branches of the military for the highest race participation.
This time, though, the award goes to the fastest branch, with the top five times from each branch used to determine an average time, same as the Guns N' Hoses side competition for local first responders at the Firecracker Run.
"The Army is always going to win on sheer (participation) numbers in this community because of the Arsenal," Moreno said. "But this change will make it really fun and interesting."
The race theme includes custom dog tags to every finisher, with the awards handed out by soldiers in uniform.
All participants also receive a post-race party at Runner's Park with free food and drink, as well as live music from Phillis and the Sharks.
"People love this party because it's a night race, so you're more apt to drink a beer after this race than one at 8 a.m," Moreno said.
"We've got a great band and a great beer, the Cherry Bomb-Blonde from one of our sponsors, Front Street Brewery. It's just going to be another good party for a great cause."