Rocky rolls to win over crosstown rival Alleman

Limon hopes that his Thursday victory helps boost him the rest of the season.

"It feels good to come away with the win," Limon said. "I'm more confident now and can focus on the upcoming matches at the conference tournament."

If not for the five forfeits, Alleman's team performance would have made the dual a lot closer. Coach James Ealy, like Stockwell, focused mostly on the positives from the wrestlers that he had competing on the mat.

"The team wrestled hard and aggressive and outmatched some opponents," Ealy said. "I'm not disappointed at all. It's tough to know you're spotting the other team 30 points before the matches even start. We just have to focus on being better than we were the last time out."

Jagusah, a Pioneeer freshman, pinned Pharoah Gray in 1:18 in the heavyweight class and got his team energized early on in the dual.

"It was a pretty big win for me," Jagusah said. "The Western Big 6 meet is coming up soon and I haven't wrestled too many guys from the conference this season. I got the pin with a new move that I had been learning in practice, so it felt great to be able to have that in mind going forward."