Rocky rolls to win over crosstown rival Alleman

ROCK ISLAND — The final score of Thursday night's Western Big 6 Conference dual between Alleman and Rock Island would lead you to believe that it was a blowout.
However, the Rocks' 50-27 win over the crosstown rival Pioneers was a lot closer than the final score would suggest.
Alleman had to forfeit five matches in the dual, handing an easy 30 points and the eventual victory to Rock Island.
Alleman won five of the nine matches contested with Gage Mowry (126), Billy Taylor (132), Jack Patting (152) and Charlie Jagusah (285) all recording pins and bonus points.
Rock Island's Manny Limon (120) and Jaylen Breakenridge (145) were also winners by fall.
Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell was happy to come away with the team victory, but focused most of his attention on the individual matches with the post-season looming.
"I hope that this is a momentum builder," Stockwell said. "We've been inconsistent this season and Alleman has some really solid kids that came out this year. There were some good matches tonight, but we just aren't where we should be."
Limon picked up a one-minute pin against Ethan Ware at 120 pounds. Limon placed second at the Geneseo Tournament on Saturday in the 113-pound weight class, dropping a 1-0 decision to Geneseo's Anthony Montez in the title match.
Limon hopes that his Thursday victory helps boost him the rest of the season.
"It feels good to come away with the win," Limon said. "I'm more confident now and can focus on the upcoming matches at the conference tournament."
If not for the five forfeits, Alleman's team performance would have made the dual a lot closer. Coach James Ealy, like Stockwell, focused mostly on the positives from the wrestlers that he had competing on the mat.
"The team wrestled hard and aggressive and outmatched some opponents," Ealy said. "I'm not disappointed at all. It's tough to know you're spotting the other team 30 points before the matches even start. We just have to focus on being better than we were the last time out."
Jagusah, a Pioneeer freshman, pinned Pharoah Gray in 1:18 in the heavyweight class and got his team energized early on in the dual.
"It was a pretty big win for me," Jagusah said. "The Western Big 6 meet is coming up soon and I haven't wrestled too many guys from the conference this season. I got the pin with a new move that I had been learning in practice, so it felt great to be able to have that in mind going forward."
Junior and team co-captain Mowry worked his match to the final seconds of the match before stopping Kyle Gant in 5:49.
"I was just trying to get the points for the team," Mowry said. "We were looking to have a shot at winning and I knew I needed the pin for us to have a chance."