NEW YORK — Madison Keys found herself in great company Monday night.
Like tennis legend Roger Federer, the Rock Island native needed to rally from a first-set struggle before rolling into the second round at the U.S. Open.
In Keys' case, the 10th seed overcame Japan's Misaki Doi by winning the final eight games and her 2019 Open debut, 7-5, 6-0 in the last match of the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The 64-minute victory came after The Dispatch-Argus went to press with Tuesday morning's editions.
The decision extended to seven matches the winning streak Keys is riding into this season's final Grand Slam event.
The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, who reached the semifinals last fall in Flushing Meadows, Keys beat four Grand Slam winners just over a week ago to claim her biggest WTA title yet at Cincinnati's Southern & Western Open.
The 24-year-old has been in the final four at a major four times already in her career, but has yet to win a Grand Slam title.
Keys now meets China's Lin Zhu in Wednesday's second round of the women's singles draw, at a time yet to be determined. Zhu, who never before has faced Keys, advanced past countrywoman Wang Xinyu, 6-3, 6-4 earlier Monday.
"It's always tough when you play someone for the first time," Keys said in her post-match press conference Monday.
"You don't really know their game style. My coach got to watch some of (Zhu) today, so (I'm) going to rely on him a lot. Hopefully, I can find some stuff online so I just kind of know what is coming."
Keys had a good idea what was headed her way Monday, having struggled to a 4-2 career record previously against Doi.
An early exchange of service breaks suggested another tough match, and the left-handed offerings of Doi often handcuffed the 5-foot-10 Keys and her vaunted power game in the early going.
At 5-5, though, Keys rifled a pair of winners and her 28-year-old counterpart stumbled with two unforced errors and a double fault to seal her first-set fate.
Ranked No. 108 in the world, Doi was bidding for her first Grand Slam main-draw victory since 2016.
"(Doi is) really tough because she hits so flat and so fast," Keys said. "She likes to take the angles away.
"The first couple of games, I was obviously struggling with that a little bit. Once I figured out how I wanted to play her and kind of try to go through the middle, more get her off the baseline, things started working for me a little bit better."
Keys crushed a backhand return winner to break Doi for a 2-0 lead, and then kept going with four consecutive winners -- two from the forehand, one from the backhand and an ace.
Keys blasted another return winner on break point to get to 4-0, and fired a backhand passing shot down the line to reach 5-0.
Doi managed to fend off four match points in the final game, but Keys closed out the match with a backhand crosscourt winner and a scream of delight.
"(Doi) played really well in the first set," Keys said. "I think I raised my level in the second. (I'm) happy to win in straight sets."
Most significantly, Keys cut down her unforced errors from 16 in the opening set to only six in the second stanza while still hitting winners. Keys dominated Doi 27-3 in that stat, with 14 winners coming in the second-set bagel.
Keys also registered four aces to none while Doi finished with 20 unforced errors in the match.
"I love playing night matches at the U.S. Open," Keys said saluting a huge crowd that supported her throughout the ESPN-televised match.