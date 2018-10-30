At 11:20 Monday morning, the travel lift’s straps at Sunset Marina tightened and lifted the Riverboater out of the water, ending a six-month stay. Now it gets a six-month rest up on blocks in the back shop at the marina.
She will be moderately warm inside, the same as last year. Previously, she had gone through three plastic tarps one winter and I found that untying tie-down ropes in 10-degree weather, sometimes in blowing snow, just was not for me. And this way, if I wanted to visit it, I could, regardless of the weather outside.
After 40-some years, the process of pulling boats still is a source of amazement for me.
The boat pulls into the lift well between two heavy docks and the travel lift pulls out onto them, two of its wheels on each of the docks. Two heavy slings are dropped into the water and the boat pulls forward over them.
The front sling is tightened up and the distance of the slings apart is adjusted until they are positioned so they are lifted at two points on the hull opposite a pair of two tiny signs which say “sling.”
The slings then lift the boat out of the water — not much of a lift this year because the water is still fairly high.
They travel to the spot where the boat is going to spend the winter, cribbing is built up out of large timbers and adjusted so the boat sits evenly on them, Smaller boats get as few as three piles up to as many as many as eigh
t or more for larger boats. The bottoms of most boats are pressure washed and they are ready to be covered.
The covering varies from custom-made canvass covers to shrink-wrap plastic to plastic tarps.
Our boat though was set on an adjustable hydraulic trailer for its trip inside the shop, where it was blocked up and then gently set down on its home for the winter.
Monday, we took one last ride, up to the dam, then down to the I-280 bridge and back into the marina. Our fifth trip of the year. Judy had surgery in July and the bouncing was uncomfortable, and I did not like going out without her. That put the price of each trip at about $700.
Next year will be better, though. The more you use a boat, the more the price per trip goes down.
When the boat comes out of the water, there is a sense of loss, even if you have not used it at much as you would have liked.
Even if you have not used it, you always can go down and wash it and take care of a myriad of maintenance tasks you can do. And then you can always sit around and talk to other boaters.
A lot of the talk this fall has been about what changes F3, the new management firm, may make. But, as one boater said, we will find out when the new contracts come out, usually after the first of the year.
So, this will be about the last Riverboater column of the year, except for the Christmas-gift one in November and any other if something news worthy happens. So Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and Happy Easter until next spring.