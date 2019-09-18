After a recent poker run and several other parties for boaters, Sunset Marina's management company F3 still is trying to make up for a spring that was pretty well washed out because of flooding.
Next up is the Coast Guard Auxiliary breakfast, which the group had decided to skip entirely this year.
But Denise Swanson, the marina manager, convinced them to do at least one more to show the flood was not going to beat them.
So everything will be the same as previous years on Sunday, Sept. 29. Serving is from 8 a.m. to noon under tents in front of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Station. Breakfast is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.
The menu will be the same: sausage, pancakes, eggs, coffee and milk; and there will be a bilge sale featuring a lot of stuff that the Auxiliary found while cleaning from the flood.
Anybody else can bring items, too. If you are not going to stay with the items, they should have the price, your name and phone number on them so the items can be returned if not sold.
One thing that is different is that in case of inclement weather, food and the bilge sale will be in the shop behind the station.
After that, the Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Boating Skills & Seamanship course is on Saturday, Oct. 5 and 12 at the Auxiliary Station in the marina. The classes meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to get credit for the course.
Following that there will be two optional days on Oct. 19 and 26 covering subjects such as local river piloting, local history of the river, weather, lines, engines, and marine VHF radios. The textbook is $30, and participants may share a book.
Youths 16 and under can legally operate a boat in Illinois and Iowa waters after taking the course, boat owners get a discount on their insurance after successfully completing the course and boaters who are not already members get a free year’s membership in Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatU.S.)
The last event planned will be a Halloween party on Oct. 11 at the marina. Adults may participate in a costume contest and children will have a scavenger hunt. Kavanaughs will provide the food.
So even if you are not getting out on your boat as much as you want, you can still have fun at the marina.