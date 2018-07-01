Result: A solo home run by Chandler Taylor proved to be the difference in the Quad Cities River Bandits’ 3-2 win over Kane County at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva on Sunday afternoon.
How it happened: Taylor’s homer came in the sixth, with the score tied at 2. QC trailed 2-1 in the third. They tied the game in the fourth.
On the mound: Peter Solomon went the first five for the Bandits, giving up two runs on five hits and getting the win. Parker Mushinski got a hold with three innings of shutout ball, and Brendan Feldmann picked up the save in the ninth.
At the plate: QC scored first on an RBI single by Seth Beer. Down 2-1, the Bandits evened the score on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Lacroix, bringing in Colton Shaver on a ball that was foul deep down the left-field line.
Worth noting: The Bandits had nine hits, with Beer having four of those, matching a QC single-game high for the season.
Up next: QC remains on the road, opening a series at Beloit tonight at 7. Righty Leonvanny Rodriguez (2-1) with pitch for the Bandits.