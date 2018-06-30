Result: The Quad Cities River Bandits trailed early, but topped the Kane County Cougars 4-1 at Northwestern Medicine Field on Saturday night. The win helped QC improve to 4-6 in the second half as Kane County also has a 4-6 record in the Class A Midwest League Western Division.
How it happened: KC took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before QC tied the game with a two-out home run by Jonathan Lacroix. The game remained deadlocked until QC rallied for two runs in the eighth, scoring on a wild pitch and a Miguelangel Sierra RBI single. QC gained some insurance in the ninth inning when Lacroix singled Chandler Taylor to third, who then scored on a throwing error by the right fielder. QC pitching was strong in aiding the comeback after giving up the early run.
On the mound: QC starter Chad Donato, who was 3-0 and did not allow an earned run with Tri-City this season, was strong in his Bandits debut. The 23-year-old struck out seven and walked one in six innings. Donato (1.50 ERA) allowed five hits, and the only earned run he and QC allowed came in the second inning when KC’s Jancarlos Cintron hit a sacrifice fly that scored Yan Sanchez. Carlos Sanabria (2-1, 4.19 ERA) got the win, pitching the final three innings in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out three and walking one.
At the plate: Lacroix’s two hits led QC, which totaled seven as a team. Colton Shaver’s double was the team’s only other extra-base hit. QC drew just three walks and struck out 11 times. The Bandits were 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.
Worth noting: Lacroix’s home run, which came in his 31st game with the team, was the first of his career.
Up next: QC, which won its second straight game, wraps up the four-game series in Kane County today at 1 p.m.