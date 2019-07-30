DAVENPORT — After enduring a couple of rough days and three straight losses in Beloit, Oscar Campos and the Quad Cities River Bandits showed up ready to work Tuesday.
Campos drove home the first three runs for Quad Cities as it rebounded with a 4-1 Midwest League victory over Burlington at Modern Woodmen Park.
“That’s the thing about this team. Everyone always has a good attitude and no matter what, we come out the next day ready to work hard and go,’’ Campos said. “We take it day by day and this was a new day.’’
Campos helped set that tone.
“He had a big day for us, really came through when we needed him,’’ River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said.
Quad Cities had a pair of bases-loaded opportunities in the first four innings against Bees starter Kyle Tyler.
Freudis Nova grounded into a double play to end a first-inning threat by the River Bandits, but Campos didn’t let a second chance go to waste.
Nova and Grae Kessinger had reached on one out-singles in the fourth and after Trey Dawson walked, Campos drove two runs in with a single to right.
“I went up there just looking for one pitch, trying to make the most of what they were giving me,’’ Campos said.
The Bees answered the River Bandits’ productive fourth by cutting the lead in half in the top half of the fifth.
Harrison Wenson opened in the inning with a double off of Quad Cities starter Abdiel Saldana, advanced on a single by Ryan Vegan and pulled Burlington within 2-1 when he scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Conor Fitzsimons.
Saldana, making his fifth appearance of the season and second start for Quad Cities as a part of a string of rehab efforts which began in the Gulf Coast League, scattered eight hits over six innings to earn his first win for the River Bandits.
He gave up a pair of leadoff doubles and a one-out triple in addition to working around a bases-loaded situation in the top of the first.
“Saldana made some good pitches and the defensive made some plays behind him to let him wiggle through some trouble, but he did some good things and (reliever Brett) Daniels continued to be really steady for us,’’ Hernandez said.
Daniels allowed one hit and struck out six Bees over three innings to earn his second save of the season as Quad Cities added to its lead with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Kessinger opened the sixth with his second double of the game and advanced on a groundout by Dawson before scoring when Campos drove a sharp single to left.
A leadoff double by Cesar Salazar followed by a run-scoring single by Alex McKenna, all part of a 10-hit effort, extended the River Bandits’ lead to 4-1 in the seventh.
“We spread the offense around a bit, had some good work on the mound, it was a good win for us, a good effort after a couple of tough ones in Beloit,’’ Hernandez said.
BANDITS BYTES
Roster moves: Quad Cities made multiple roster moves prior to Tuesday’s game, including the addition of 2019 draft pick Danny Cody to the River Bandits roster.
A 17th-round pick of the Astros out of Baldwin-Wallace, Cody was promoted from the New York-Penn League. The 6-foot-3 righthander has split six appearances between Gulf Coast and Tri-City, where he was 0-0 with a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 innings of work, striking out nine and walking five batters.
Infielder Austin Dennis returned to Quad Cities following his third brief promotion to Triple-A Round Rock this season.
In corresponding moves, pitcher Luis De Paula was reassigned by Houston to Tri-City and infielder Zach Biermann was placed on the seven-day injured list.
Free game tonight: Modern Woodmen is sponsoring free admission to tonight’s game, the third time the River Bandits have attempted to host a free game to thank the community for their support during flooding earlier this season. The first two attempts were postponed because of rain.
On deck: Burlington at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m., today. Probable pitchers: Burlington, Luis Alvarado (4-6, 3.08 ERA); Quad Cities, Jose Bravo (1-4, 4.65)