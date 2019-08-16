SNAPPERS 8, BANDITS 3
DAVENPORT — Nick Osborne brought the pop. Angello Infante kept mowing down hitters.
Those two powered Beloit to a season series win over the Quad Cities River Bandits in their final meeting of the Class A Midwest League season Friday night.
Osborne had four RBIs and Infante retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced as the Snappers used 11 hits to defeat the River Bandits 8-3 in front of the largest crowd of the season — 6,440 — at Modern Woodmen Park.
It’s the 10th win for Beloit against its divisional foe and the fifth time they won on the road.
Quad Cities starter R.J. Freure — in his first start since pitching in the gold medal game at the 2019 Pan Am games in Peru for Team Canada — had little trouble finding the strike zone in the first inning, throwing 14 of his 20 pitches for strikes.
From the second inning on, the right-hander struggled with command and location and Beloit capitalized.
After Osborne kicked off the scoring with a double to the left-center gap, roping a hanging breaking ball from Freure to give Beloit a 1-0 lead in the first inning, he took sole possession as the Snappers (51-70) leader in home runs in the third.
Signed as a minor league free agent in July of 2018, Osborne launched a high 90 mile per hour fastball on the outside corner from Freure over the right-center fence for a 4-1 Beloit cushion.
A one-out single and stolen base by Max Schuemann followed by a walk from Devin Foyle set up Osborne’s seventh home run of the season. The 22-year-old has reached base safely in nine straight games.
Freure (5-5) allowed six hits and walked four in 4⅓ innings.
That was plenty of run support for Infante.
Brought into the Oakland Athletics system as an international free agent at 16 years old, the right-hander had only two wins on the season despite a respectful 3.72 ERA.
After getting out of a bases loaded jam on three singles in the first inning, including an RBI base knock from Alex McKenna to tie the game at one, Infante retired 11 in a row before a Ramiro Rodriguez one-out single in the fifth.
Tossing five innings, allowing four hits and registering a pair of strikeouts carried Infante to his third victory on 65 pitches. He threw a total of 23 pitches in the final three frames.
It’s also the sixth time in the last seven starts Infante has thrown exactly five innings.
Beloit broke open the game with a four-run sixth. Marcos Brito got on a base with a single, moved to second on a walk by Michael Woodworth and then three straight RBI doubles made it 8-1 Snappers. Joseph Pena blooped one to right field that scored two, Schuemann hit a two-bagger that caromed off the glove of Freudis Nova and Foyle finished off the four hit frame with a run-scoring double.
Quad Cities (72-47) grabbed two runs back without the ball leaving the infield.
After relief pitcher Jhenderson Hurtado opened the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back walks, a fielding and throwing error by Brito brought home two runs to make it 8-3 Snappers.
Rodriguez, who led QC with three hits, and Oscar Campos led off the seventh and eighth innings respectively, with extra-base hits. However, neither moved an inch as the Bandits were sent down in order on three strikeouts and three flyouts over those two frames. QC got one hit and left one runner on base in the final three innings.
QC kicks off a four-game home series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels today at 6:35 p.m. It’ll be the last time they meet in Davenport before they face off in the first round of the MWL playoffs.