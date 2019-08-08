BANDITS 8, LUMBERKINGS 4
DAVENPORT — As part of a special marketing gimmick this week, the Quad Cities River Bandits are calling themselves the Treasure Hunters for three games and are wearing special uniforms with a logo that shows a robot carrying a spear while riding a narwhal.
It’s all a little bit confusing.
But don’t blame the Bandits (or Hunters, if you prefer), if they lobby to keep wearing these outfits beyond the three days.
They broke out of a recent offensive slump Thursday night, collecting eight hits in one inning, and rolled to an 8-4 victory over the Clinton LumberKings at Modern Woodmen Park.
“I’m a fan,’’ shortstop Grae Kessinger said of the alternate uniforms. “I’m not sure where the Treasure Hunters came from but I’m in for it … Whatever works.’’
The most impressive part of Thursday’s effort was a third inning in which the Bandits banged out eight hits and scored six runs to take control of the game.
Quad Cities fell behind early 3-0 as Clinton took advantage of the wildness of Bandits starter Jonathan Bermudez, but the home squad managed to get one run back in the bottom of the second inning on a leadoff home run by Freudis Nova.
Then they tore into Clinton righthander Remey Reed in the third. The first six batters hit safely, four of them for extra bases. Austin Dennis and Wilyer Abreu doubled, Alex McKenna singled, Oscar Campos lashed a two-run double, Nova singled him in and Kessinger hit a blast to left field that landed at the base of the Ferris wheel for a two-run homer.
“It was definitely contagious,’’ Kessinger said. “We just got rolling and when you get rolling, it’s hard to get us to stop sometimes.’’
Reed, who had allowed only three earned runs in his first four starts for the LumberKings, didn’t last to the end of the inning, which finished with the Bandits ahead 7-3.
QC manager Ray Hernandez said his hitters did a good job of waiting for the right pitch rather than chasing balls out of the strike zone. It was a welcome sight after the Bandits scored just three runs in a recent four-games series at Kane County.
“I thought we hit a lot of balls hard at Kane County but they just didn’t go,’’ he said. “It’s nice to know we can still hit.’’
Bermudez settled down briefly after getting the lead, then gave up another run in the fourth inning on a hit batsman, a wild pitch, a walk and an infield single. He only allowed three hits, only one of which reached the outfield, but gave up four runs.
QC relievers Layne Henderson and Jose Rivera were much more efficient in finishing out the game. Rivera, who occasionally has had command issues this season, struck out six of the 10 batters he faced.
“He’s pretty special,’’ Hernandez said. “He’s kind of getting it all put together but he’s going to be really good. I’m not so concerned with his numbers. When it’s all working, it’s not hittable. You have to account for so many things. The velo is in the upper 90s, his splitter is devastating. He also has a really good curve ball when it’s on. You can’t account for one and ignore the others.’’