GENEVA, Ill. — In a series filled with low-scoring affairs, the Quad Cities River Bandits shut out the Kane County Cougars 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.
The decision salvaged a game in the set and snapped a three-game losing skid for QC. The victor in all four games finished with a total of three runs or less.
The shutout was the 18th of the season for the Bandits (24-20, 67-43), moving the local Class A club into a tie with Montgomery for the most in Minor League Baseball.
Three QC pitchers combined to allow just four hits to the Cougars in the game.
Starter Jose Bravo tossed 6 scoreless frames and allowed a pair of infield singles. He has tossed 12 consecutive scoreless innings while allowing only three hits in that span.
Devin Conn followed with 2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in which he recorded four strikeouts.
Garrett Gayle earned the save by tossing the final frame.
The lone run came across in the top of the second inning.
Alex Holderbach rolled a one-out single up the middle into center field and was able to advance to second when Oscar Campos poked a base hit through the right side as well. With two on base, Freudis Nova pounded a hard groundball to short that bounced high in the air over the head of the shortstop and scored Holderbach to give the Bandits the only run necessary.
Only one of the hits by Kane County (30-14, 65-48) left the infield. Three of the hits belonged to catcher Nick Dalesandro.
The Bandits received two hits each from Nova and Holderbach, finishing with eight as a team.
The Bandits head home to welcome the Clinton LumberKings to Modern Woodmen Park at 6:35 tonight. It will be the first game that the team plays as the Quad Cities Treasure Hunters. Admission will be free thanks to Canadian Pacific.