BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Snappers pushed across runs in four different innings, including six in the third, as they pounded the Quad Cities River Bandits 11-0 on Monday night at Pohlman Field.
The Snappers won the series by taking three of the four games in the set and now own an 8-7 record against the Bandits.
Beloit (14-22, 41-63), already leading 1-0, took control with the big third inning outburst. All of the damage in the frame came with two outs. Nick Osborne and John Jones collected back-to-back RBI infield singles to increase the lead to 3-0. Anthony Churlin drove in two more with his base hit and Skyler Weber followed immediately with a two-run double that extended the advantage to 7-0.
The Snappers added on with a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Weber added to his bid day by launching a two-run home run just inside the right field foul pole to make it 9-0 after five. In the sixth, Payton Squier collected an RBI with a single. Following a balk by Luis De Paula, John Jones grounded out to first, pushing in a run in the process and wideneing the gap to 11-0.
Quad Cities (19-17, 62-40) would not score until the outcome was no longer in doubt. Their first run scored in the eighth inning on a two-out throwing error by shortstop Max Schuemann. In the final frame, David Hensley split the gap in right center with a double to drive in Alex Holderbach and then Trey Dawson scored Hensley with a base hit of his own.
Starting pitcher Matt Ruppenthal was chased after throwing 2⅔ innings. He allowed seven runs on six hits. Luis De Paula surrendered the rest of the damage, surrendering four runs on six hits in 3⅓ innings. The bright spot in the game was the work of Devin Conn who tossed two scoreless frames.
Beloit outhit the River Bandits 12-9. Four different players finished with multiple hits for the Snappers, led by Weber who was 2-4 with four runs batted in. Freudis Nova and Dawson collected two hits each for the Bandits.
The River Bandits head home to open a split four-game series against the Burlington Bees on Tuesday night. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park. RHP Abdiel Saldana (0-0, 0.00) will open the series on the mound for the River Bandits.
