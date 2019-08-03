GENEVA — A run in the top of the second inning stood for much of Saturday's game for the Quad Cities River Bandits at Northwestern Medicine Field.
However, hosting Kane County tied the Class A Midwest League game in the seventh and won it 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th when Blaze Alexander delivered a one-out RBI single that scored Zach Shannon from second base.
The hit was Alexander's fourth of the game and his lone RBI.
Alex Holderbach continued his timely hitting and drove in QC's lone run. Freudis Nova led off the second inning with a single and stole second as Grae Kessinger struck out. Holderbach, who had two key hits in victories at Burlington the previous two nights, then stepped in and drove in the game's first run.
Dominic Fletcher tied the game in the seventh with a two-out RBI single off QC relief pitcher Jonathan Bermudez.
Danny Cody (0-1) gave up the winning hit as he was working his second inning of the game.
The loss snapped QC's four-game win streak and dropped the River Bandits to 66-41 for the season. Kane County moved to 63-47 with the victory behind a strong starting pitching effort from Levi Kelly, who struck out nine in five innings.
With five innings of two-hit relief work, Kenny Hernandez (5-2) picked up the pitching victory.
QC was out-hit 10-6 in the game. Michael Wielansky and Nova each had two of the River Bandits' hits.