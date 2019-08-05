Joining a growing number of minor-league baseball teams around the country, the Quad Cities River Bandits will temporarily change their nickname for this week’s home series against Clinton.
The Bandits will take the field for games at Modern Woodmen Park on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the Quad Cities Treasure Hunters, wearing special uniforms that have been selected as a candidate for national recognition by Minor League Baseball.
The uniforms feature as a background on the lower half a gold-colored map of the Quad Cities with the Treasure Hunters logo, a robot carrying a spear while riding a narwhal, and the nickname across the front in blue.
“It’s another way to have fun at the ballpark and do something different for a series, mix things up a bit,’’ Bandits general manager Jacqueline Holm said. “It gives the staff a chance to use a little creativity in the middle of the season.’’
QC owner Dave Heller said the Treasure Hunters is designed to be “a fun way to keep kids interested in minor-league baseball,’’ pointing out that the theme is tied into the area's biggest scavenger hunt of the year on Friday.
The team’s jerseys will be auctioned off following that night’s game to benefit charity.
The Bandits are one of several Midwest League teams to adopt different nicknames for select home games this season.
Kane County has taken the field as the Atomic Pork Chops and Wisconsin saluted the state’s dairy industry while playing as the Udder Tuggers for a game against Clinton in June.
The River Bandits’ temporary look has been selected as a “best special jersey’’ category candidate in the Golden Bobblehead Awards, which Minor League Baseball presents to the most creative promotional ideas among its teams.
The first round of the selection process, an online fan voting component, is underway now through Friday at MiLB.com/SpecialtyJerseyGBH.
Fans will have a chance to get a free peek at the River Bandits’ Treasure Hunters look on Wednesday when the Canadian Pacific Railway hosts a free night at ballpark.
Former major-league pitcher Rick Reuschel, whose career included a rehab stint with the Quad-City Cubs in 1983, is scheduled to appear at Wednesday’s 6:35 p.m. game and will sign be signing autographs for fans.