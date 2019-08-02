BANDITS 4, BEES 1
BURLINGTON — For the second straight night, the Quad Cities River Bandits used a big ninth inning to pull out a Class A Midwest League victory over the hosting Burlington Bees.
With the game tied at 1 through eight innings, QC broke loose for three runs in the ninth inning and birthday boy Garrett Gayle then struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the 4-3 win. The River Bandits, in addition to moving to 66-40 for the season (23-17 in the second half), completed the four-game home-and-home sweep of their Western Division rivals.
QC's ninth-inning rally began when Nova Freudis and Grae Kessinger drew one-out walks. With Freudis on third after a stolen base and wild pitch, Alex Holderbach, who homered in a four-run ninth on Thursday, dribbled a grounder to Bees third baseman Alvaro Rubalcaba for an RBI single. Rubalcaba's throw sailed past first base that left runners on second and third. Ramiro Rodriguez then reached on an RBI fielder's choice with Kessinger scoring. Holderbach then scored on a sacrifice fly by Oscar Campos.
Gayle (1-1) then needed just 14 pitches in the bottom of the frame to seal the victory on his 22nd birthday. He pitched the final three innings for his first victory, being taken off the hook after giving up a run in the bottom of the seventh when he relieved starter Felipe Tejada.
Burlington (15-25, 54-56) out-hit the Bandits 8-5. Holderbach, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI, was QC's only batter with a multi-hit game. Austin Dennis had QC's other RBI, scoring Michael Wielansky in the top of the first.