APPLETON, Wis. — Abdiel Saldana and R.J. Freure combined for a shutout as the Quad Cities River Bandits defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 8-0 on Saturday.
The shutout was the 19th of the Class A Midwest League season which leads all of Minor League baseball.
The Timber Rattlers were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season
With the win, Quad Cities improved to 10-3 against Wisconsin this season heading into this afternoon's middle game of the three-game set at Fox Cities Stadium.
Saldana (2-1) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win. Reese Olson (4-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits. He also struck out six and walked two.
In the top of the second, Quad Cities grabbed the 3-0 lead on a two-run home run by Zach Biermann — his first professional at-bat in his native Wisconsin — and an out. The River Bandits then added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Orlando Marquez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Freudis Nova, while Nova hit a two-run single in the seventh.
Wilyer Abreu tripled, doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.